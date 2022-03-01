Jason Roy Pulls Out Of IPL For 2nd Time; Gujarat Titans Yet To Find Replacement

With just a couple of weeks left before the IPL 2022 gets underway, the newly formed team Gujarat Titans suffered a major blow with one of the overseas players backing out o the upcoming season. The player we are talking about is England opener Jason Roy who played a couple of matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

IPL 2022: Jason Roy withdraws from the tournament

According to ESPNcricinfo report, Jason Roy decided to pull out of IPL 2022 tournament citing the challenge of staying in the tournament bubble for an extended period. During the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, the Gujarat Titans had signed Jason Roy for his base price of INR 2 crore. As per the report, the player informed the franchise of his decision last week with Gujarat Titans yet to finalise a replacement. This is the second time Roy has decided not to play the IPL after finding a team at the auction. In 2020, Delhi Capitals picked up Roy for his then base price of INR 1.5 crore, but he opted out for personal reasons.

Jason Roy IPL career

Gujarat Titans would have been the fourth franchise for Jason Roy having earlier played for Gujarat Lions (2017), Delhi Daredevils (2018) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2021). He went unsold at the 2021 auction but was drafted in as a replacement for the Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh. Overall, Roy has scored 329 runs in 13 IPL matches at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 129.01, including two half-centuries, which came in his respective team debuts for the Daredevils and the Sunrisers.

IPL 2022 format

For the first time, two groups have been formed in IPL with five teams each. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two most successful teams in the competition, have been kept in separate groups. The division has been based on a seeding system determined by the number of trophies won over the years and the number of finals played. Explaining the fixtures, BCCI added that each of the 10 teams will play against teams in their group twice and also with the team in the same row of another group, twice. At the same time, the team will play one match each with the teams of the second group. BCCI also mentioned that every team will play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.