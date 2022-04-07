Jasprit Bumrah & Nitish Rana Sanctioned For Code Of Conduct Breach, Fined During MI Vs KKR

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana have been handed a fine by authorities for breaking the code of conduct during MI vs KKR match on Wednesday. The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders ended with Shreyas Iyer-led KKR registering a comeback win over MI thanks to Pat Cummins' heroics with the bat.

IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Rana penalised

A statement was released by IPL which read " Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune".

The statement further said that "Mr Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Mr Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match highlights

KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins smashes joint-fastest fifty to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their IPL match here on Wednesday. KKR chased down the target of 162 with 24 balls to spare as Pat Cummins blasted 56 off 15 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 50. The win took KKR to the top of the IPL 2022 points table.

Mumbai Indians while batting first scored 161 runs courtesy of a fine half-century from Suryakumar Yadav who made 52 off 36 balls. Yadav, on the other hand, looked in ominous form after returning from injury, dealing mostly in fours and sixes to notch up his fifty in 34 balls. Youngster Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 runs in 27 deliveries. Kieron Pollard meanwhile smashed an unbeaten 22 off five balls. Pollard smashed the world's premier fast bowler Pat Cummins for three sixes to end MI's innings on a high.