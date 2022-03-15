Jofra Archer Reflects On Move From Rajasthan To Mumbai; 'Like When Ronaldo Left England'

Jofra Archer IPL 2022 journey had ended prematurely with the pacer failing to recover from his injury. Despite the injury the England cricketer who until last year played for Rajasthan Royals will be turning up for Mumbai Indians from next year after being brought in the IPL 2022 auction for INR 8 Crores. Ahead of the start of the IPL 2022 season Jofra Archer in a chat with Mumbai Indians spoke about his feeling regarding Mumbai Indians and what he is expecting from his new team.

IPL 2022: Jofra Archer on joining Mumbai Indians from Rajasthan royals

Having spent four successful seasons with Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer is very much excited to join Mumbai Indians. On being asked about how he feels about switching to Royals to MI the pacer said that the change will be a great opportunity to see where he stands. He said,

“The change of environment is good because you then get to challenge yourself. It is all right to perform in your comfort zone but when you actually go away and start performing in a different team, in a different setting, only then can you probably start rating yourself. It is like when Cristiano Ronaldo first left England, people said he may not be good outside but then he has performed and done it wherever he has gone. No one can ever question his skill now, it is pretty much the same concept.”

Archer will have some familiar faced in the Mumbai Indians set up with coach Mahela Jayawardene having worked with him at Khulna Titans during the 2017 Bangladesh Premier League. He said, "I am really excited to get started with MI - it is a great franchise. Mahela Jayawardene was one of my first coaches, we have the likes of Polly - I have played a few games against him, this is probably the first time I will play with him. I am hoping to start winning games and trophies soon,”

Jofra Archer's thoughts on Mumbai Indians as an overall team

Mumbai Indians will be Jofra Archer's second IPL team and as the pacer feels that the MI experience and blending in has help;pe the team enjoy so much success over the years. He said “MI looks very close-knit and family-oriented and such teams always do well. That’s why it is no surprise that we have won five titles. Polly’s been there 10 years, Malinga was there a long time, the same with Rohit too. These things make you feel safe when you come into the team as a new player,”