Jofra Archer Reveals When He'll Be Available For MI; 'Don't Want To Disappoint Anybody...'

Mumbai Indians' (MI) new recruit Jofra Archer has revealed some disappointing news for fans as the bowler confirmed that the franchise will be sans his service for the IPL 2022 season.

Notably, MI paid a whopping Rs 8 crore to sign the England pacer, being aware that the 26-year old may not feature in this year's competition owing to injury. Prior to the IPL 2022 auction, an email had been sent out to franchises that Archer had registered his name for the event, but may not be available for the season due to injury.

Jofra Archer reveals he will not play in IPL 2022 season

In an official video uploaded by Mumbai Indians' YouTube handle, Jofra Archer was asked a question that was on the top of all the fans' lists. When asked about his expected return to the team, the England fast bowler replied, "As it stands, it was always going to be next year. I think I have progressed a bit faster than we all thought I would have which is still good but it is still going to be next year. I do not want to get anybody's hopes up too high. I do not want to disappoint anyone, so I am going to say next year."

While Archer has made it clear that he will not be back until next season's IPL, an email sent by the tournament's chief operating officer Hemang Amin before the auctions also suggested the same. He had made it clear that the franchises were free to bid for the England fast bowler during the accelerated auction, with a view of his participation in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the tournament. His complete statement read,

"The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022. Therefore, his name has been included in the auction list, but he won't feature in the marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season."