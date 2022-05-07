Jos Buttler Stuns PBKS With Unbelievable One-handed Catch To Dismiss Shikhar Dhawan; WATCH

IPL 2022 Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler not only seems to be making his presence felt with the bat but also in the field, as he took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Punjab Kings star opening batter Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday.

Just as it seemed that Dhawan had gotten his eye in and had begun to play some shots, Buttler took a spectacular catch that could very well go down as the catch of the season.

PBKS vs RR: Jos Buttler takes stunner to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

As seen in the video below, Shikhar Dhawan came down the track in an attempt to hit the ball over mid-on. While he made decent contact with the ball, and the resulting shot would have cleared most fielders in the deep, it was not the case with Jos Buttler on the field. The Englishman backpedalled and timed his jump perfectly to grab a one-handed screamer with his right hand. Dhawan was eventually dismissed for just 12 runs off 16 deliveries, an inning that included just two fours.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR live score

At the end of 15 overs, Punjab Kings were batting at 122 runs for the loss of four wickets. Bairstow batted brilliantly before being dismissed for 56 off 40 deliveries, with nine boundaries, including a six.

As for the wickets, PBKS opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by R Ashwin, with Jos Buttler taking an outstanding catch. The other batter to be dismissed was explosive Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa. He scored 27 runs off just 18 deliveries before he was dismissed by IPL 2022 Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal. Jos Buttler helped in the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal as well, who headed back to the dressing room after scoring 15 off 13 deliveries.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR playing 11

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen