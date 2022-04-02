Amid the ongoing clash between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022, Jos Buttler took a splendid diving catch to dismiss Daniel Sams. The Mumbai Indian batter, who just entered the pitch after the dismissal of Tim David on the previous ball, tried to toss up the very first ball off Yuzvendra Chahal. The ball pitched in right in the middle and spun away from the batsman like a regular leg-spin. The floater by Yuzi worked as Daniel tried to go for the big one, the ball did not connect as it took the top edge and was right up in the sky right between the long-on and deep midwicket.

Jos Butler judged the ball perfectly under the setting sun in DY Patil Stadium and dived to take a marvelous catch. Jos Buttler, who regularly keeps the wicket, was not fielding barehanded in the RR vs Mi game as the captain Sanju Samson was leading the team from behind the wickets.

The catch was special as it brought the struggling spinner Yuzi on the verge of hat-trick, and almost succeeded as the new batter Murgan Ashwin misjudged the first ball and gave away a thick edge just before substitute fielder Karun Nair dropped the catch denying Chahal a hattrick.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Earlier in the first innings, Jos Buttler scored the first century of IPL 2022 as he smashed the Mumbai Indian bowlers all around the field. In his innings of perfect 100 runs, Buttler scored 11 boundaries and 5 humungous sixes. The batter was dismissed by Bumrah, who was the only baller of Mumbai to give away runs with an economy of fewer than 8 runs. Every other was smashed for runs and especially Basil Thampi who gave away 26 runs in the only over he bowled. The Rajasthan team with help of Buttler's heroics posted a score of 193 in the first innings.

Mumbai Indians while chasing in the second innings were off with a flyer start though they kept losing wickets. Ishan Kishan and U-19 world cup star Tilak Verma tried to provide stability to Mumbai Indian innings as they both scored a good quick half-century. Special mention to Tilak Verma who got his maiden 50 in the IPL with the help of 3 boundaries and 5 sixes.

In the end, Rajasthan won the interesting game by 23 runs, thanks to their both spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin who took the game away which was in the grasp of Mumbai.