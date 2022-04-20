Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood stated that he got very lucky near the finish when the umpire didn't declare his delivery wide during their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. Hazlewood was bowling to Marcus Stoinis of the LSG in the 19th over when the incident occurred. The Australian speedster produced a short and wide delivery that was virtually outside the pitch, but the umpire ruled it legal because of Stoinis' movement. Stoinis was out the next ball by Hazlewood.

When asked about his delivery that was deemed legal despite the fact that it was wide, Hazlewood said he "got pretty lucky" with that one and even offered Stoinis a drink. Hazlewood said he tried to return to his bowling mark as soon as the ball was delivered because he was afraid it would be overturned by the umpire. However, the delivery was counted as a legal ball as the on-field umpire felt Stoinis had moved too much inside his crease to play the ball.

"I tried to turn around and get back to my mark as quick as I could. I got pretty lucky on that one so I might have to get him a beer after that," Hazlewood said about his delivery to Stoinis that was not called a wide by the umpire.

Hazlewood returned the best bowling figure for an RCB bowler in last night's game as he finished with 4/25 in four overs. Hazlewood picked the wickets of Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, and Marcus Stoinis.

RCB vs LSG

As far as the match is concerned, RCB won by 18 runs courtesy of a superb batting knock by captain Faf du Plessis, who scored 96 off 64 balls. RCB lost a couple of early wickets before Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell forged a crucial partnership. However, the partnership couldn't last long as Maxwell was dismissed by Krunal Pandya for 23 off 11 balls. Du Plessis then forged another partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed, but that too was broken before RCB could get to a big total.

Du Plessis then took the matters into his own hands and took RCB to 181/6 in 20 overs. Dushmantha Chameera and Jason Holder picked two wickets for Lucknow, while Krunal scalped one wicket.

In the second innings, Hazlewood struck early to remove Lucknow opener, Quinton de Kock, for three runs. He struck again to dismiss Manish Pandey for six. KL Rahul scored 30 off 24 balls before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel. Glenn Maxwell then came in to remove Pandya for 42 off 28 balls. Lucknow failed to chase down the target and was restricted to 163/8 in 20 overs. Du Plessis was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)