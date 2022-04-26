The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, match no. 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season ended with Punjab Kings (PBKS) winning the match with a thrilling final-over finish. While Punjab allrounder Rishi Dhawan defended 26 runs off the final over, which also included the wicket of MS Dhoni while CSK were chasing a target of 188 runs, there was another Indian pacer who became the talking point of the match. Bowling the penultimate over, 23-year-old pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a dot ball and gave away four singles and a four against big-hitters like Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, which proved to be a match-winning performance.

Kagiso Rabada heaps praise on Arshdeep Singh

Meanwhile, South African pacer and PBKS star Kagiso Rabada heaped praise on Arshdeep for his lethal bowling in the death overs and called him the best death bowler of the tournament. Before bowling the 18th over, Arshdeep gave away only six runs and didn’t concede any boundaries in the 18th over which helped Punjab to build a platform for the win. Rabada bowled a six-run 19th over and speaking in the post-match presentation, he highlighted Arshdeep’s importance.

“Arsh (Arshdeep) has been the best death bowler in the competition, that's what the stats say. He has got a lot of talent, drive and ambition. And he is just a good bloke. So nice to have him around. I know I am going to bowl at the death. Arsh has been magnificent. He has been leading the way in that discipline. Everyone else knows their roles,” said Rabada.

A look at Arshdeep Singh's stats in IPL 2022

Arshdeep returned with the figures of 1/23 in four overs, after taking the important wicket of Mitchell Santner. The 23-year-old pacer has been brilliant for PBKS in the death overs as he has an economy rate of 8 currently, which is great considering that he bowls most of his overs in the death. He has also managed to grab three wickets in the process.

Punjab Kings' brilliant batting display

However, PBKS owed the win much to their batting display in the first innings, which saw them posting 188/7 on the scoreboard. Opener Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten after scoring 88 runs off 59 balls and was later awarded Player of the Match. Ambati Rayudu scored the maximum of 78 runs in 39 balls for CSK but failed to take the team through to the victory.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI