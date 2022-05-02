Kevin Pietersen Compares Virat Kohli & RCB With Ronaldo & Man Utd; 'They Are Going To..'

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Sunday compared Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Premier League side Manchester United. Pietersen said Kohli and RCB are big brands similar to Ronaldo and Manchester United, adding that they want to maintain their status in the game by winning. Pietersen's comments came after Kohli smashed a half-century for RCB during their game against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of Delhi Capitals' match against Lucknow Super Giants, Pietersen compared Kohli and RCB to Ronaldo and Manchester United to give an idea about how big of a brand the former India captain is and how important it is for him to win matches for his side. Pietersen said just like Ronaldo and Manchester United, Kohli and RCB are always going to be a talking point in the game, and in order to maintain their status, they must win matches.

"What he needs to do is to have a look at Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two similar brands in their different teams and their sports. You have Virat Kohli right at the top of cricket, his brand is right at the top of cricket. Cristiano Ronaldo is right at the top of football. One plays for Manchester United, and one plays for RCB and India. Those are big brands and they are going to be talking points. Those big brands also want to maintain their status in the game by winning," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

Kohli's form in IPL 2022

On Saturday, Kohli returned to scoring runs for RCB, smashing 58 off 53 balls against Gujarat. Kohli's half-century was his first of the season, following three consecutive single-digit scores in the competition. In the current edition of the cash-rich tournament, Kohli has failed to establish form.

In the current edition of the IPL, Kohli has played ten matches and scored 186 runs at a terrible average of 20.67. He has a strike rate of only 116.25, which is considered very low in the game's shortest format. Kohli has had one of the poorest years with the bat in the IPL since the league's establishment in 2008.

Image: AP/PTI