Kevin Pietersen Lauds Indian Batter's Whirlwind Knock; 'One Of The Knocks Of The IPL 2022'

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen recently heaped praises on Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson for his whirlwind half-century knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad, during the team’s opening match of the tournament on March 29. During the match, RR was off to a great start as openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the team’s score to 58/1 in the powerplay. However, skipper Samson walked out to bat at no. 3 in the first delivery of the seventh over following the dismissal of Jaiswal and scored an impactful knock of 55 runs in 27 balls, with the help of three fours and five sixes.

One of the best knocks so far: Pietersen on Sanju Samson's innings

Meanwhile, Pietersen mentioned Samson’s knock while writing in his column for Betway and labelled it as one of the best knocks of the tournament so far. “Samson's 55* was one of the knocks of the tournament so far, though. We know how competitive the fight for places in India's batting line-up is. You've already got established names like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and then there are a glut of younger guys all competing for the other spots,” Pietersen wrote.

Coming back to the match, after Samson came to the crease in the seventh over, Buttler’s wicket fell in the next over, which brought Devdutt Padikkal into the middle. Padikkal and Samson added 73 runs to RR’s tally in less than seven overs. While Padikkal was bowled out by SRH pacer Umran Malik on the individual score of 41 runs off 29 balls, Samson struck a 25-ball half-century and left everyone watching mesmerized with his mettle.

What else happened during the match?

Courtesy of Samson’s innings, Rajasthan notched up 210 runs on the board at the end of 20 overs. The target proved to a little too big for SRH as RR emerged as the winners by 61 runs, following a strong bowling display. Yuzvendra Chahal returned with the figures of 3/22 in four overs, while New Zealand’s sensational pacer Trent Boult took two wickets after giving away 23 runs in his quota of four overs. At the same time, Prasidh Krishna’s effort of 2/16 in four overs was another plus point for RR.

