During Mumbai Indians' game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, West Indian batting star Kieron Pollard was spotted standing at the boundary line. Due to his poor performance this season, the dynamic all-rounder has been left out of the playing XI for the last two games. A Mumbai Indians fan extended a sincere gesture to Pollard while he was standing at the boundary line, and the ace batter himself responded to the kind act.

In a video going viral on various social media platforms, a fan can be heard thanking Pollard for his massive contributions to the Mumbai Indians."Polly, thank you for your contribution to Mumbai Indians. Love you!," the fan said to Pollard, who responded with a big thumbs up. The video was uploaded by the fan on Twitter and has since garnered more than 46,000 views. Here's the video of the kind exchange that took place at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

In the 11 games he has played so far this season, Pollard has scored just 144 runs. The right-handed batter's average has dropped to 14.40, his lowest since his debut in 2010. Pollard's strike rate of 107.46 is also lower than in previous seasons for the explosive player. In terms of his bowling, the right-arm medium bowler has four wickets at an average of 31.25 and an economy of 8.93 in 11 games this season.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

As far as Mumbai Indians' performance is concerned, the five-time champions have failed to make it to the playoffs this season after witnessing one of the worst starts to their IPL campaign. Mumbai is currently placed at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table with only three wins in 13 matches. Mumbai's latest defeat came against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night as they went down by 3 runs in a thrilling encounter at their home ground.

Mumbai failed to chase down a mammoth total of 193 runs after losing back-to-back wickets in the middle overs. Rahul Tripathi, Priyam Garg, and Nicholas Pooran played a vital role in Hyderabad's win. Tripathi was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Twitter/@vlp1994/AP