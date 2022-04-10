KKR Vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST. While Kolkata will be looking to win the match to further cement their position at the top of the points table, Delhi, on the other hand, would like to get a win to avoid losing their third game in a row.

KKR vs DC: Pitch report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has traditionally assisted both the batters and the bowlers and is expected to do the same in today's game between Kolkata and Delhi. The boundaries at the stadium are comparatively shorter hence a high-scoring game is expected. The dew factor will most likely be eliminated by the fact that the match will be played during the daytime.

KKR vs DC: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (c), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Pat Cummins, Axar Patel, Venkatesh Iyer (vc)

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman

KKR vs DC: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Nitish Rana, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw (c)

All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Axar Patel, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

KKR vs DC: Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.

KKR vs DC: Full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.

