KKR Vs DC, IPL 2022 Highlights: DC Win By 44 Runs As Kuldeep Shines With A 4-wicket Haul

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Delhi Capitals- 215/5 in 20 overs
David Warner- 61 runs in 45 balls
Prithvi Shaw- 51 runs in 29 balls
Shardul Thakur- 29 runs in 11 balls
Sunil Narine- 2/21 in 4 overs
Andre Russell- 1/16 in 2 overs
Varun Chakravarthy- 1/44 in 4 overs
Kolkata Knight Riders- 171/10 in 19.4 overs
Shreyas Iyer- 54 runs in 33 balls
Nitish Rana- 30 runs in 20 balls
Andre Russell- 24 runs in 21 balls
Kuldeep Yadav- 4/35 in 4 overs
Khaleel Ahmed- 3/25 in 4 overs
Shardul Thakur- 2/30 in 2.4 overs
Shardul Thakur dismissed Rasikh Salam in the fourth ball of the last over and handed DC a 44-run victory.
Andre Russel got dropped by DC skipper Rishabh Pant in the fourth ball of the 18th over. However, it did little damage to DC as the required run rate has already gone far away from KKR's reach. DC gave away just seven runs in the 19th over being bowled by Mustaziur Rahman. KKR stood at 166/8 after 19 overs of their chase of 216 runs.
Andre Russell walked back to the pavilion in the final over of the match after getting dismissed by Shardul Thakur on the individual score of 24 runs in 21 balls.
Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Umesh Yadav in successive balls after Narine dismissal and reduced KKR to 143/8 in 16 overs. KKR scored nine runs from the 17th over and now need 64 runs in 18 balls to win the match.
Kuldeep Yadav grabbed the wicket of Pat Cummins in the third ball of the 16th over. Sunil Narine came in as the new batter, and hit a four to start his innings, before falling in the very next ball. Narine's dismissal reduced KKR to 143/7 in 15.5 overs.
Sam Billings returned to the pavilion after a few big hits as Khaleel Yadav grabbed his third wicket of the match. Billings scored 15 runs off nine balls during his outing. His dismissal brought out KKR's last game hero Pat Cummins to the middle. Cummins scored a four to get his innings going as KKR stood at 137/5 after 15 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav got smacked for a six by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer in the fourth ball of the 13th over, which also marked the fifty for Iyer. However, Kuldeep had the last laugh by dismissing him on the very next ball. Sam Billings started off the 14th over being bowled by Axar Patel by by hitting a four and took a double in the third ball, before hitting another six. KKR stand ar 131/4 in 14 overs, with 85 required to win in 36 balls, which doesn't seem out of reach till Russell is at the crease.
Lalit Yadav dismissed Nitish Rana in the fourth ball of the 12th over, just two deliveries after getting hit for a six. Rana scored 30 runs in 20 balls during his outing, with the help of three sixes.
Kolkata scored 17 runs from the 10th and 10 runs from the 11th over as they found themselves at 101/2 with nine overs remaining in the match. Shreyas Iyer eyes his half-century, while KKR need 115 runs in 54 balls for victory.
KKR's second innings total stood at 74/2 after nine overs as Iyer and Rana look to steady the innings. The KKR skipper is currently batting on an individual score of 32 runs in 21 balls, having hit three fours and one six so far.
KKR crossed the 50-run mark in the seventh over with Nitish Rana and skipper Shreyas Iyer on the crease.
Khaleel Ahmed continued to display his clinical bowling by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane in the fourth ball of the fifth over and reduced KKR to 38/2.
KKR scored two runs from the dramatic which saw two DRS referrals. However, Venkatesh Iyer scored two consecutive sixes in the second over as KKR found themselves at 15/0 in 2 overs. Venkatesh Iyer walked back to the pavilion in the third ball of the third over on the individual score of 18 runs off 8 balls. He was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed.
DC crossed the 200-run mark in the first ball of the final over as Shardul Thakur hit Pat Cummins for a four. Axar and Shardul exchanged singles and doubles in the next four deliveries before Thakur ended the innings for DC with another six towards the deep midwicket boundary. DC set a target of 216 runs for KKR.
The 19th over being bowled by Umesh Yadav began with Shardul Thakur hitting a 95-m six towards the deep square leg. Thakur hit another six over the extra cover in the third ball, before handing the strike to Axar Patel. Axar also got into the action quickly and sent the fifth delivery for another six, the third of the over. DC finished the over on a high as Axar hit a boundary to end it with DC on 199/5.
Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur scored nine runs for DC in the 18th over as the team reached to 176/5.
KKR finally managed to slow down the flow of run by giving away just one run in the 16th over, before David Warner's knock came to an end in the 17th over. Warner walked back to the DC dug out in the fourth delivery of the 17th over after scoring 61 runs in 45 balls.
DC scored 10 runs in total from the 15th over, which includes a six by Rovman Powell. However, Powell walked back to the pavilion in the first ball of the 16th over.
Sunil Narine dismissed the new batter, Lalit Yadav, in the fifth ball of the 14th over and reduced Delhi Capitals to 151/3.
Rishabh Pant walked back to the pavilion in the fifth ball of the 13th over being bowled by Andre Russell. Pant scored 27 runs in 14 balls during his innings with the help of two fours and two sixes.
Warner reached to his half-century in 35 deliveries after being almost dismissed in the second ball of the 13th over. However, the ball went for a six and Warner reached his first fifty of IPL 2022 playing in his second match.
What looked like to be an economical 12th over by Pat Cummins, a wide in the final delivery provided Rishabh Pant with a chance to fire a mighty six over the bowler's head and add 12 runs to the total from the over.
DC scored 24 runs in total from the 11th over, which started with Rishabh Pant hitting a six and a four in consecutive deliveries. While Pant took a single in the fourth delivery, it was deemed a no-ball by the third umpire. There was more drama to follow in the over as the free-hit went for four byes, as another no-ball was signaled. Warner hit another four in the fifth delivery of the over before taking a single in the final ball.
DC scored eight runs in total from the 10th over, which included DC skipper Rishabh Pant's first four of the match.
While David Warner hit Varun Chakravarthy for a four in the second delivery of the ninth over, the mystery spinner bamboozled Prithvi Shaw in the fourth delivery and dismissed him. Shaw scored 51 runs off 29 balls during his outing with the help of seven fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 175.86.
Prithvi Shaw reached his second fifty of IPL 2022 in 27 deliveries in the 8th over, in which he hit Venkatesh Iyer for a six and a four on consecutive balls. DC are off to a flying start as they stand at 87/0 in 8 overs.
Another day, another FIFTY! 👏 👏@PrithviShaw continues his solid run of form & brings up his second successive half-century. 👌 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2022
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/4vNW3LXMWM#TATAIPL | #KKRvDC | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/6LqlyFRwdF
Warner and Shaw exchanged singles in the seventh over being bowled by Andre Russell and scored 5 runs in total from it.
DC scored 68 runs in total during the powerplay as DC added 10 runs to their total in the 6th over. Prithvi Shaw is currently batting at 36 runs off 20 balls, while Warner bats at 27 runs off 16 balls.
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer brought mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy to bowl the fifth over, thinking it will help them slow down the runs. However, Warner hit a six in the second ball as SC scored eight runs from the over and took their score to 58/0.