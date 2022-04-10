KKR Vs DC, IPL 2022 Highlights: DC Win By 44 Runs As Kuldeep Shines With A 4-wicket Haul

Andre Russel got dropped by DC skipper Rishabh Pant in the fourth ball of the 18th over. However, it did little damage to DC as the required run rate has already gone far away from KKR's reach. DC gave away just seven runs in the 19th over being bowled by Mustaziur Rahman. KKR stood at 166/8 after 19 overs of their chase of 216 runs.

Andre Russell walked back to the pavilion in the final over of the match after getting dismissed by Shardul Thakur on the individual score of 24 runs in 21 balls.