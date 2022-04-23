KKR Vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Gujarat Titans in the upcoming match of the IPL 2022. The KKR vs GT match will be played at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 23. The contest is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. Both the teams are facing each other for the first time in the competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders is currently placed 7th on the IPL 2022 points table whereas Gujarat Titans are currently second. Kolkata Knight Riders played their last game against Rajasthan Royals, where they lost the game by 7 runs. Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries in that match.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans played their last game against Chennai Super Kings, where they won the game by 3 wickets. David Miller played the match-winning knock for Gujarat Titans in that game. Here's a look at KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction, playing XI and KKR vs GT Dream11 fantasy tips.

KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen – Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Nitish Rana

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav

IPL 2022: Pitch report for KKR vs GT match

The last two matches at DY Patil stadium have seen teams able to chase and defend the target as well. The pitch offers good bounce for bowlers but the batters have their say too, scoring runs at a brisk pace. The team winning the toss could continue the trend and choose to chase the target.

KKR vs GT Dream11 fantasy tips

Shreyas Iyer: The skipper played well against RR in the last match however th team lost the match despite being in the winning position. Iyer will be hoping to not only continue the fine form but also help the team to victory.

Andre Russell: The West Indies all-rounder failed to score runs in the last match but overall, he has done really well in IPL 2022. Russell will be looking to score runs after failure in the last match.

David Miller: The South African finally delivered with the bat when it mattered the most. Even though he missed out on a century in the previous match, the Titans will be hoping for him to carry on the form from the previous match against KKR.

Mohammed Shami: The pacer has picked up 8 wickets in this tournament so far and will be looking to add more scalps to his list.

KKR vs GT playing XI prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal