Lucknow Super Giants are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match no. 66 of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match is a do-or-die tie for KL Rahul’s LSG if they want to finish at the top 2 positions in the IPL 2022 standings, while KKR also have slim chances of qualification for the IPL 2022 Playoffs if they win. The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR head into the game after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs and returning to winning ways, whereas, LSG head into the game on the back of consecutive losses in their last two games.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Toss update

KL Rahul won the toss and LSG elected to bat first.

LSG vs KKR: Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Confirmed Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants Confirmed Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

LSG vs KKR: Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Team: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda (capt), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Tim Southee (vice-capt), Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs KKR: Fantasy Tips

Deepak Hooda can be chosen as the captain for fantasy teams as he has been a completely different player since being promoted up to the no. 3 batting slot. He has scored 59, 27, 41, 52 and 34 runs at no. 3 and is the second-highest run-scorer of IPL 2022 for LSG. He has scored 406 runs in 13 games.

Tim Southee can be chosen as the vice-captain as he has impressed everyone with his consistent wicket-taking skills. He has grabbed 14 wickets in eight games at an average of 15.57 so far. Playing at the DY Patil Stadium, he has contributed with seven wickets in three games at an economy of 4.9.

Among the other names that can be considered included is Avesh Khan who is the leading wicket-taker for LSG with 17 wickets in 11 games. Andre Russell could be a good option as he has scored 330 runs in 13 games so far at a strike rate of 182.32 while contributing with 17 wickets at a strike rate of 8.8. He scored 45 runs in 19 balls in the last game against LSG, while also taking a couple of wickets.

