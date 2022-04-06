The Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer will be facing winless Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 match on Wednesday. The contest is set to be played in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST. The Kolkata Knight Riders after three matches are second on the points table while Mumbai Indians are 8th on the table.

KKR will be coming into the match on the back of their victory over Punjab Kings in the previous match by 6 wickets. Andre Russell was terrific in that match smashing 70 runs. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians played their last match against Rajasthan Royals which they lost by 23 runs. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma scored half-centuries but the team still went on to lose the match. Here is a look at KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction, predicted KKR vs MI playing XI and other details.

IPL 2022: KKR vs MI pitch report

The last two matches at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium have resulted in teams managing to defend the total. Going by the past record, the skipper winning the toss will definitely look to bat first and put a good total on board for bowlers to defend and pick up wickets.

IPL 2022: KKR vs MI fantasy tips

Andre Russell: The West Indian has made a terrific start to the IPL 2022 tournament smashing a total of 95 runs so far. He will be the key to KKR innings if they lose wickets quickly or needs runs during death overs.

Umesh Yadav: The pacer has been impressive with the ball so far and has picked up 8 wickets. He is currently the purple cap holder in IPL 2022 and will be among the top picks.

Tim Southee: The veteran Kiwi pacer has bee a perfect deputy to Umesh Yadav so far. The right arm bowler has so far grabbed 5 wickets in this tournament and will look to add more to his tally again.

Rohit Sharma: The MI skipper is yet to hit the top gear and the match against KKR will be a perfect opportunity for him to get big runs under his belt.

Ishan Kishan: The most expensive buy in the IPL 2022 auction is the second-highest run-getter smashing a total of 135 runs in this tournament so far. He will look to continue his fine start to the tournament against strong KKR bowling attack.

KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders – Andre Russell (VC), Sunil Narine

Bowlers – V. Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR vs MI playing XI

KKR Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Playing XI:

KKR vs MI full squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan.