KKR Vs MI, IPL 2022: 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis Hits No-look Six Off Chakravarthy; WATCH

South African batter Dewald Brevis smacked an outstanding no-look six off Varun Chakravarthy in his debut match for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, April 6. The 18-year old, who is famously known as Baby AB due to the striking resemblance of his stance with the legendary Proteas batter, was purchased by MI during the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 3 crores.

Even though Dewald Brevis failed to capitalise on the fantastic start he made as he was dismissed for 29 runs, the 18-year old made his presence felt by hitting a massive no-look six against Varun Chakravarthy. He was eventually dismissed for 29 runs off 19 deliveries, an inning that included two fours and two sixes. Brevis was purchased by MI for a hefty price tag after he made headlines during the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup. He finished as the tournament's highest scorer with 506 runs.

Wow what a hit for six! Baby AB Dewald Brevis no look shot, I have no word. Reminds me of ABD again today. Treat to watch this exciting talent. #KKRvMI #KKRvsMI #Abdevilliers #IPL2022 #IPL pic.twitter.com/ytEnjH7q5b — Mohit Pandey (@mohitherapy) April 6, 2022

A no look six by Dewald Brevis. He is in same position as AB Devilliers hit this. #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/LtLfgOhaTh — Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) April 6, 2022

No look six by Dewald Brevis!!! pic.twitter.com/ogG69c8pEf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2022

KKR & MI's form in IPL 2022

KKR began the IPL 2022 campaign on a fantastic note as they registered a six-wicket win against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings by chasing down the target of 132 runs, with nine balls to spare. However, they suffered a disappointing defeat in their second game against the Royals Challengers Bangalore, who chased down the target of 129 runs with four balls to spare. However, they bounced back immediately after as they registered a dominating victory against Punjab Kings by chasing down the target of 138 runs in just 14.3 overs.

On the other hand, five-time IPL champions MI remain winless in this season's competition after two matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost their opening game of the campaign against the Delhi Capitals, who chased down the target of 178 with 10 balls to spare. Their performance in the second game was not much better either as they lost by 23 runs against inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2022: KKR vs MI playing 11

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi