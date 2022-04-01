KKR Vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The 8th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST and will be played at Wankhede Stadium. Both Kolkata and Punjab have one win each, however, PBKS have played one fewer game than KKR. Punjab are currently placed third in the PL 2022 table, with Kolkata ranked No. 5 in the table.

KKR vs PBKS: Pitch report

The Wankhede is better suited for pacers than for spinners. Fast bowlers have taken the majority of wickets in the last several matches played at the iconic venue. Pacers took 153 wickets against 37 for spinners in IPL 2019, the most recent edition to be fully played in India. The stadium's red soil has historically aided teams batting second. The dew factor is also likely to play a significant effect in the game, favouring the team batting second.

KKR vs PBKS: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Odean Smith

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

KKR vs PBKS: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Liam Livingstone, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

KKR vs PBKS: Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, M Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

KKR vs PBKS: Full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell.

Image: Twitter/@ShreyasIyer/BCCI