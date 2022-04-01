KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Highlights: KKR Win By 6 Wickets With Russell Unbeaten On 70 Off 31

Russell started off the 12th over of KKR's chase by hitting Odean Smith for a four, before smashing a dozen runs off the next two deliveries. As Smith bowled a dot ball in the fourth ball, Russell hit another six in the fifth ball. While it looked like KKR scored 22 runs from the 12th over after KKR batters took a single in the final delivery, the ball was declared a no-ball and Sam Billings got into the act and sent it for another six. KKR finished the 12th over with 109/4 on the board.