KKR Vs RR: Irked Sanju Samson Takes DRS To Overturn Umpire's 'dubious' On-field Wide Call

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday kept their IPL Playoff aspirations alive following their seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh anchored KKR's run chase and ultimately took away two points on offer. The KKR vs RR game, however, had its own share of controversy as well following questionable calls made by the on-field umpire during the KKR innings.

IPL 2022: Sanju Samson takes DRS to check wide ball

RR pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled a couple of close wide calls in the penultimate over. On the penultimate delivery of the over, KKR batter Nitish Rana had shuffled across the off-stump, so much so that he was almost near the tramline and to keep the ball outside his reach, Krishna bowled a delivery just outside that white line, however, the umpire gave it a wide. The Rajasthan Royals skipper, however, decided to challenge the decision by the on-field umpire by opting to take the DRS. However, the move didn't pay off since until now DRS had never overturned on-field wide calls. Samson looked frustrated by the umpire's on-field calls however he decided to keep his cool like he often did in similar situations.

Is it wide ball?? #IPL2022 #IPL #IPL20222 #KKRvRR @IamSanjuSamsonnot was upset with the decision... Funny thing is he took #drs for wide ball.. First time I guess.. Any idea 💡💡 pic.twitter.com/bpc2QY8BKz — I m sum!t (@sumitganguly191) May 2, 2022

KKR vs RR: Fans react to Sanju Samson's DRS call

Just bcz you're a fan of SRK doesn't mean you have to copy his pose in the match. Poor umpiring decisions in this #IPL2022 .#umpiring #umpire #RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/21Xu2FqZ1e — Kamesh♠️ (@calmkamesh_) May 2, 2022

IPL 2022: KKR vs RR match highlights

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 152/5 with skipper Sanju Samson leading the team from the front with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 54 runs from 49 balls. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, who has been in outstanding form, ended up scoring just 22 runs. For the Knights, Tim Southee was a bit expensive, giving away 44 runs, however, he picked up two wickets. Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy and Umesh Yadav picked one wicket apiece.

KKR kicked off their run chase on an alarming note as the side lost B Indrajith and Aaron Finch early. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the innings for the squad. Iyer was dismissed for 34 runs. Rinku Singh joined Rana at the crease and both the batters took the scoring past the finish line, in a major sigh of relief for the Knights. Nitish Rana finished the match on an unbeaten 48 off 37 balls, while Rinku Singh finished the match with an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls.