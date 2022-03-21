KL Rahul Reveals Why He Decided To Leave Punjab Kings; 'I've Been With Them For 4 Years'

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is all set to start a new journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from the 2022 season, as he will lead the new IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season. With the season beginning on March 26, Rahul had a conversation with Red Bull and revealed the reason behind his decision to leave Punjab Kings, after spending four seasons with the team. Rahul joined the Punjab-based franchise in 2018, following a move from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Meanwhile, speaking to Red Bull, the 29-year-old said, “I have been with them for four years and I've had a great run with them. Just wanted to see what's in store for me and if there's a new journey for me. It was a tough call obviously. I have been attached to Punjab for a long time. I wanted to see if I can do something else”.

"I am so glad I get this opportunity to be part of a new team," says KL Rahul

Rahul was a draft pick by the Lucknow team ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction for an amount of 16 crores, alongside players like Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. Speaking on Red Bull’s clubhouse session, Rahul admitted that he wanted to be a part of a new team and build the team from scratch. As per a report by Red Bull, he said, “I have been with them for four years and I've had a great run with them. Just wanted to see what's in store for me and if there's a new journey for me. It was a tough call obviously. I have been attached to Punjab for a long time. I wanted to see if I can do something else”.

He went on to add that the prospect of building a team from scratch excited him a lot. “Yes, there is a bit of pressure. But you start enjoying that You love performing under that pressure, it gives you more satisfaction. It is always going to be around. But this opportunity that I, and the guys in Lucknow Super Giants, have, I don’t think many people from our generation do,” Rahul added.

Exciting buys for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 mega auction

Lucknow added big names like Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda into the squad during the IPL 2022 mega auction. At the same time, a young pacer from India, Avesh Khan was the most expensive player bought by the team in the auction. Avesh, an uncapped India player joined the team for a whopping amount of INR 10 crore. The team will start their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28, with their opening match against Gujarat Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad for IPL 2022: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav

Image: IPL/BCCI