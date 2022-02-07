KL Rahul Takes Screenshots Of That Game, Says It Still Hurts And It Does: Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a star-studded team for the past decade with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle but they have not been able to win the IPL ever. They have come close on many occasions but the closest they ever got was the 2016 IPL final. RCB had superbly well through the group stages as they finished second in the league table and then defeated table topper Gujarat Lions in the playoff to go through to the final.

"That season was unbelievable. It was so amazing that four guys performed at their peak, game in game out. It was so rare to see that in T20 cricket and we just got on a roll where we felt like 'fine, even if we're not doing well in this season, we can still make it'. That belief never went away. It is very difficult to create that belief again and again. It happened very naturally in that season," Kohli said on the RCB Podcast while speaking about that season.

RCB's middle-order collapse

RCB were chasing 209 after the Sunrisers Hyderabad did well to set a huge total but then skipper Kohli and Gayle did superbly well to put RCB in a commanding position. Gayle was at 76 runs in just 38 balls and Kohli had scored 54 in 35 balls, they were at 114 for the loss of just one wicket in 10.3 overs but suddenly they collapsed. De Villiers, KL Rahul and Shane Watson were all unable to produce as RCB ended up losing.

"It disappoints me. I would say that we had opportunities where we came close. But at the end of the day, I won't call it luck because the opposition is there to play as well. If they were better on the day, you have to accept it. We have to accept the fact that the reason we have not won is because we haven't been as courageous or as clear in our plans as we should've been in those crunch moments. You can say that the odds were stacked against us as they were expectations from us to win, but you have to deal with them. You can't run away from them. I felt like it was written. How can the final be in Bangalore and we play a season like that, we play that kind of a game where we are 100-something without a wicket in 9 overs and then (we collapse)," added Kohli.

Kohli recalls the loss and says 'it still hurts'

"To this date, when there is a highlight package coming on Star of that game, KL Rahul takes screenshots from that game and says it still hurts. And it does. You'd think about the game every now and then and how there were dejected faces in that amazing setup we had done for the post-victory celebration. It was such a huge setup and we were sat there thinking we gave our everything. I won't say it wasn't our day, we were not good enough. It's easy to accept that but that is one game where I feel like it hurts. From all IPL seasons I've been a part of, I felt like we had it in front of us in that game."

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI