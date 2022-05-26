Kohli Jumps Out Of Seat, Rahul Thunderstruck At Dinesh Karthik's Monstrous Six: Watch

Dinesh Karthik has been exceptional with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2022. The veteran cricketer has played the role of a finisher to perfection and his big-hitting skills were again on display against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been scoring runs at a strike rate of close to 190 in the ongoing tournament.

On Wednesday, Karthik made good use of the lifeline presented to him to play yet another explosive innings that took the match away from Lucknow Super Giants. The highlight of his batting was his six to LSG pacer Dushmantha Chameera which brought Virat Kohli to his feet and also stunned LSG skipper KL Rahul.

RCB vs LSG: Dinesh Karthik stuns KL Rahul with a monstrous six

Dinesh Karthik shifted gear in the 17th over hitting Lucknow Super Giants bowler Avesh Khan for a hat-trick of fours. However, the 36-year-old saved his best for the last against Dushmantha Chameera who bowled the penultimate over. Karthik used his strong bottom hand to the best effect and hit Chameera's low full toss delivery into the Eden Gardens stands. That one particular shot had former RCB captain Virat Kohli jump out of his seat in the dugout and applaud the shot. KL Rahul, on the other hand, had disbelief written all over his face.

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match highlights

RCB just managed to scrape into the Playoffs and needed a special performance to make it to the next round. After being asked to bat first, RCB lost their skipper Faf du Plessis very early. Virat Kohli also struggled to get runs as he laboured his way to 25 runs off 24 balls before getting dismissed by Avesh Khan. Despite losing early wickets, RCB found its hero in the form of Rajat Patidar who played one of the best knocks of the season in such a high-pressure match.

Rajat Patidar took time and occupied the crease before dominating the LSG bowlers. He smashed an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls and was supported by Dinesh Karthik who remained unbeaten on 37 runs off 23 balls. The duo ensured that RCB crosse the 200-run mark and post 207 runs on board.

LSG, chasing 208 runs to win, lost their opener Quinton de Kock in the first over. KL Rahul (79 off 58) and Deepak Hooda (45 off 26) partnered for a 96 run-stand. However, once the partnership was broken, it was RCB who took the grip on the match. The other LSG batters couldn't fire and the team ended up short by 14 runs. Their IPL Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 27.