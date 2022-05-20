Kohli's Quirky Humour To Orange Cap Holder Buttler's Question Amid Lean Patch Wins Hearts

Virat Kohli to some extent silenced his critics who have been speaking about his form by scoring a match-winning knock against Gujarat Titans on Thursday. With RCB needing a win to keep the IPL Playoff hopes alive, Virat Kohli delivered came up with a fine half-century helping RCB register 8 wicket win in their final league match. Despite going through a lean patch Virat Kohli's humorous side remains intact and he revealed a conversation he had with current orange cap holder Jos Buttler.

IPL 2022 News: Virat Kohli on the conversation with Jos Buttler

Virat Kohli, in a chat with Harbhajan Singh for Star Sports, revealed he was approached by Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler who had a question for him. The former RCB skipper said, "Jos Butler came to me, after the Rajasthan Royals match and said I want to ask you something and I told him that you're wearing the Orange Cap what do you want to ask me, I am not able to make runs - and we had a laugh about it."

The conversation Virat Kohli referred to happened during RR vs RCB match played in Pune on April 26. Royals had won that match by 29 runs with Jos Buttler getting out for 8 off 9 balls while Virat Kohli scored 9 off 10 balls. Currently, Jos Buttler is the IPL 2022 Orange Cap holder with 627 runs, while Virat Kohli's IPL 2022 season has seen him score a total of 309 runs from 14 matches.

Virat Kohli on his poor form in IPL 2022

Recently during an interview with RCB Insider, Virat Kohli spoke about three first-ball ducks. He said, "First ball ducks… oh god. It hasn't happened to me ever in my career. That's why I smiled because I felt like I have seen everything now. It's been so long that I've seen everything this game has to show."

While the doubters making plenty of noise regarding the form, Kohli in his interview said, "They can't be in my shoes, they can’t feel what I feel. They can't live my life, can’t live those moments so you said how do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don't listen to or pay attention to what people are saying. I do both these things."

Virat Kohli also spoke about former coach Ravi Shastri's comments about asking him to take a break. He replied, "It's not a lot of people who mentioned it (taking a break)There is one person precisely who has mentioned it which is Ravi Bhai and that's because he has seen from close quarters over the last six-seven years the reality of the situation that I have been in."