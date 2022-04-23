Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans: Head-to-head Record, Predicted XI & Team News

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to lock horns against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 35th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that. The game will be played at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. While Gujarat are currently at the top of the points table with five wins in six matches, Kolkata are placed No. 7 with three wins in seven games.

KKR vs GT: H2H record

The Kolkata Knight Riders will face the Gujarat Titans for the first time in IPL history. They have never locked horns against each other since Gujarat Titans are a new franchise added to the IPL roster this year as a part of the league's expansion to 10 teams.

KKR vs GT: Team news

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, who missed his team's previous outing against Chennai Super Kings, is expected to return for today's game against the Knight Riders. Rashid Khan captained Gujarat for the first time in the absence of Hardik. Wriddhiman Saha, who failed to score runs in his first game on Sunday, is expected to be trusted again.

He replaced Matthew Wade in the last game. Vijay Shankar will most likely be dropped for today's clash against KKR given his poor run of form since the start of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are expected to field the same team as their previous game. Aaron Finch will most likely retain his place in the playing XI considering his performance in their previous outing against Rajasthan Royals. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side would like some its key players to fire, including the likes of Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, who have so far failed to put on impactful performances.

KKR vs GT: Predicted XIs

Kolkata: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Gujarat: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph.

KKR vs GT: Full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

