Kuldeep Yadav's Reaction After Superb Catch Showed He Had A Point To Prove To KKR; WATCH

Delhi Capitals (DC) returned to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, by earning a 44-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match-up on Sunday. While Prithvi Shaw and David Warner scored individual half-centuries in the first innings of the match, DC earned the win, courtesy of a four-wicket haul by left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, his four-wicket haul included three wickets in the 16th over of the match, the last of which came after a fantastic catching effort by the bowler himself against his former IPL franchise.

Having already dismissed Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine in the over, Kuldeep probably took the best catch of his career to dismiss Umesh Yadav. He tossed up the delivery in the middle, as Umesh looked to sweep but ended up getting a top-edge. The ball went high up in the air towards the mid-wicket, as Kuldeep called for it and plucked it out of thin air at the last second by diving forward. Courtesy of the blinder from the chinaman, KKR were reduced to 143/8 in 16 overs during their chase of 216 runs. Meanwhile, the performance deserving earned Kuldeep the player of the match award.

Kuldeep Yadav's stunning reaction to the catch

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans on social media were elated on witnessing the terrific effort by Kuldeep as they responded to the catch saying Kuldeep’s reaction after the catch seemed like he had a point to prove against his former team. After completing the catch, the 27-year-old kneeled down on both knees and erupted with a thumping celebration in front of the DC skipper Rishabh Pant, with David Warner joining in later. Kuldeep played four seasons of IPL with KKR and was released by the side after the 2021 season of IPL which he missed due to an injury.

Watch Kuldeep Yadav's catch and the reaction:

What a catch by Kuldeep Yadav pic.twitter.com/aWXZZzYg59 — That-Cricket-Girl (@imswatib) April 10, 2022

Know how the cricket fans reacted to Kuldeep Yadav's effort-

Kuldeep Yadav smashing the team which ruined 2 years of his career. Poetic JUSTICE. pic.twitter.com/rAqkIMlAeq — a. (@LetsGoGavi) April 10, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav really had gone through a lot. Live the moment, you deserve it. Well bowled 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/yRQ3OJi3eg — Ƥ (@Pallette_) April 10, 2022

12.3: 'Maarne de, time leke khel!'

12.4: Gets hit for a six

12.5: Gets the wicket



Can't help but think how positive an influence Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps has been for Kuldeep Yadav this season. The kind of captain, the kind of voice he needed to hear.#KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/a0ieqbwuKY — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) April 10, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav punishing KKR for trying to destroy his career. #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/GRQmtCuCy0 — ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 (@MohitRohitian) April 10, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav's IPL stats

The match-winning effort on Sunday also pushed Kuldeep to second in the standings for the most wickets in IPL 2022. He has picked up 10 wickets in the current edition of the tournament, having played four matches so far. He has bowled at an average of 11.60 and at an economy rate of 7.40, alongside a strike rate of 9.40. At the same time, Kuldeep the fourth wicket on Sunday was also Kuldeep’s 50th wicket in the history of IPL. His wicket tally in the tournament stands at 50 in 49 matches, with the best performance of 4/20.