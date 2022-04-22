Lara, Dale Steyn & Muralitharan's Persona In 'SunRisers Got Talent' Is A Laugh Riot; WATCH

Amid the hectic schedule of the ongoing IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spared a moment of fun and enjoyment for the team members and the support staff. The fun segment was a replica of a popular reality show (America's Got Talent) as they called it 'Sunrisers Got Talent' wherein team members had to showcase their talents like singing, acting or dancing. The Hyderabad-based franchise asked the coaches of the team namely Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan and Brian Lara to play the role of judges for the fun show.

The coaches did come to judge, however, they came in style as they donned new hairstyles and wore funky clothes. Dale Steyn entered the stage with long blonde hair and with open shirt exhibiting his masculine body. Brian Lara dressed as a rapper wearing a thick gold necklace, a yellow t-shirt and a black shirt over that. The highlight of his outfit was his tilted cap. The players and other support staff could not control their laughter after their fancy outfits. Muttiah Muralitharan chose formal over funky as he gracefully carried his shirt and pant look.

A 🇿🇦 Hollywood actor, a 🇹🇹 Rap God, and a 🇱🇰 singing sensation, our judging panel for SunRisers Got Talent comprises of global icons. 🤩#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/zVHT5OnT2O — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 22, 2022

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad's performance so far in the tournament

After recovering from their back-to-back losses, SRH has played quite well in their recent games, winning 4 games on the trot. The team is currently ranked fifth, tieing with the debuting franchise Lucknow Super Giants. It is pertinent to mention here that the Lucknow-based franchise has played 7 games while Hyderabad will be playing their seventh on coming Saturday. As the tournament is edging towards the second phase, crucial teams like SRH will look to better their Net Run Rate (NRR). Notably, it's observed every year that the NRR becomes very crucial for qualification to the finale.

SRH's Saturday encounter is with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne stadium. Umran Malik's raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik's explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis in Saturday's game. The find of the IPL Umran Malik who debuted for SRH previous caught everyone's with his sheer pace. The 22-year-old bowler regularly clocks 145+ kmph, troubling the batters.

If the advice of the experts is to be considered the Jammu Kashmir bowler could be soon seen in Indian colours but only if he continues to perform well regularly. It is pertinent to mention here that India has time and again produced great fast bowlers but injuries have been the biggest hurdle for them. If Umran Malik's body can take the stress then he could be one of the findings of India as the team requires someone to terrorise the batters with pace on foreign lands.