Lasith Malinga Roped In As Fast Bowling Coach By Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL 2022

Lasith Malinga to coach Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals took to their official social media handle on Friday to announce the signing of former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga as their new fast-bowling coach. The 38-year old, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2021, is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 170 scalps across the nine seasons he played for the Mumbai Indians.

In 2018, MI signed him as their bowling mentor before he was appointed Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach earlier this year for the T20I series in Australia. At RR, Malinga will work alongside former skipper Kumar Sangakkara, who is currently serving as the franchise's head coach and director of cricket. Meanwhile, Steffan Jones was confirmed as the side's high-performance fast bowling coach last week.

Lasith Malinga excited to serve as RR's fast bowling coach

Lasith Malinga is excited to return to the IPL and serve as the fast bowling coach of the Rajasthan Royals as he said, "It's a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals, a franchise that has always promoted and developed young talent. I am excited by the pace bowling unit we have going into the tournament and looking forward to supporting all the fast bowlers with the execution of their game plans and their overall development. I've made some very special memories in the IPL with Mumbai Indians and now with Royals, looking forward to new experiences and creating great memories in this journey."

Head coach Kumar Sangakkara heaped praise on RR's appointment to sign Malinga as he said, "Lasith is arguably one of the greatest T20 fast bowlers of all time, and to have a personality like his around the training ground, and the expertise he brings to the table, is certainly something we feel the team can benefit from. We have some of the best fast bowlers in our squad and we are delighted that they will have the chance to work with Lasith and get to learn and develop further."

Meanwhile, RR have also signed Paddy Upton (team catalyst) to their coaching staff. Both Malinga and Upton will be added to an experienced set of the coaching staff that includes Trevor Penney (assistant coach), Zubin Bharucha (strategy, development and performance director) and Dishant Yagnik (fielding coach), who will continue in their respective roles.