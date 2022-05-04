'Learnt Gangster English': Harshal Patel Recalls Struggles When Working At Perfume Shop

In a sport like cricket, it takes years of hard work and struggle for a player to earn a big paycheck. Harshal Patel also slogged in domestic cricket for many years before his earnings skyrocketed following his fantastic IPL 2021 season in which he won the purple cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler has been a regular feature in the Indian team; however, his road to donning the Indian jersey has not been an easy one.

IPL 2022: Harshal Patel reveals details of his days while working in a perfume shop

While speaking on Breakfast with Champions, RCB pacer Harshal Patel revisited his early days when he had to work at a Pakistani citizen’s perfume store in the USA and how English speaking was a difficult task for him. The cricketer also made the revelation about completing his schooling at a Gujarati-medium school and only earning a paltry sum of 35 dollars per day (approximately Rs 2,677).

Harshal Patel in the interview said, “I used to work at this Pakistani guy’s perfume store in Elizabeth, New Jersey. I couldn’t speak a word of English because I had studied in Gujarati medium throughout. That was my first encounter with the language and also with so much slang because that entire area was predominantly Latino and African American. Then I picked up their kind of English. Gangster English”.

The cricketer from Gujarat also revealed his struggle to meet daily needs while earning such a low salary. He said “It was a great experience for me because I learnt what those blue-collar jobs really are. My aunt and uncle used to go to their offices, and they would drop me on the way. So at 7 am I would be dropped off and the store would open at 9 am. For two hours I used to sit at the Elizabeth railway station. Do my work till 7.30, 8 pm. So 12-13 hours a day and I used to get paid $35 a day.”

IPL 2022: Harshal Patel's RCB career so far

Harshal Patel made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Daredevils in the 2012 edition. He was largely seen as a backup seamer in the franchise. Though he did not get a chance to play a single match in IPL 2013, he was bought back by the franchise in the 2014 player auction.

After a brief stint with Delhi Capitals (2018-2020) he was brought back by RCB ahead of the IPL 2021 season. He finished the season with 32 wickets, the joint-most in an IPL season with Dwayne Bravo. The IPL 2022 season has seen Harshal Patel pick up 10 wickets in 9 matches so far.