Liam Livingstone's '117m-long' Six Leaves Mayank Agarwal Gobsmacked, Shami Cracks A Smile

Punjab Kings' all-rounder Liam Livingstone earned praise after the batter smashed a monstrous six off Mohammed Shami's bowling during the game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Punjab Kings were struggling to close in on the target in the low-scoring affair when Livingstone joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle and finished the chase by hitting five boundaries on the trot. It was, however, the first delivery of the 16th over when Livingstone cleared the rope with a 117-meter long six that left everyone in awe.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya brought in Mohammed Shami to bowl the 16th over of the second innings. Shami bowled a length delivery on the middle, which Livingstone hit over the deep backward square for a 117-meter long six. The ball landed on the upper deck of the stadium. The six was so huge that it even impressed Shami, who was seen smiling. It is the longest six of the ongoing IPL season. Even Rashid Khan was spotted walking up to Livingstone to check his bat.

Punjab's head coach Anil Kumble said after the match that he has never seen anybody else hit such a huge six. Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal was seen jumping out of his seat after seeing Livingstone hit the monstrous six.

Gujarat vs Punjab

The Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, won the toss and elected to bat first. The Titans' top-order batters collapsed yet again after Gill's run out, and the team was down to 67-4 at one point in the game. Gujarat nevertheless managed to put up a reasonable total, closing their innings at 143/8 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the newly-formed franchise, scoring an unbeaten 62 off 53 balls, Livingstone hit 30 off 10 balls. Punjab's Kagiso Rabada picked up a four-wicket haul in the encounter.

Punjab responded by chasing the target down in 16 overs. After losing Jonny Bairstow for 1 run early in the innings, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa put on a key 87-run partnership to help Punjab draw closer to the mark. Lockie Ferguson dismissed Bhanuka for 40 runs off 28 balls. Dhawan was then joined by Livingstone, who hit three sixes and two fours to finish the chase. While Dhawan scored 65 off 50 balls For his outstanding bowling performance, Rabada was chosen player of the match.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

