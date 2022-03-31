The 7th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m IST. Both Lucknow and Chennai will be looking to win the game after registering a loss in their respective opening matches of the season.

LSG vs CSK: Pitch report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is similar to that of Wankhede. It is a good scoring ground suitable for batters more than the bowlers. The average first innings score at the stadium in the T20s is more than 150 runs, while the second innings average of 127. In the previous game at the stadium, Mumbai Indians scored 177 runs batting first, which Delhi Capitals managed to chase down.

LSG vs CSK: Predicted Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

LSG vs CSK: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C)

Batters: Evin Lewis, Devon Conway (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, R Uthappa

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, R Jadeja

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Dwayne Bravo

LSG vs CSK: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: L Rahul (C)

Batters: Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali (VC), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Dwayne Bravo, D. Chameera

LSG vs CSK: Full squads

Lucknow Super Giants: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

Image: BCCI/Twitter/@LucknowIPL