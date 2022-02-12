Quick links:
Image: @LucknowIPL
Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two teams debuting this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The first business day of the new team on the IPL Auction 2022 was pretty as they trusted a few uncapped players with big money. Before the bidding war began the first team from Uttar Pradesh had bagged in two important names of the world cricket. They signed KL Rahul for ₹17 crores and also trusted the Indian batsman with the captaincy. They also signed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stonis for ₹9.2 crores and Indian uncapped wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for ₹4 crores.
Here is the complete Lucknow Super Giants player list after Day 2 of the auction and the price that the franchise has signed them for,
|
Sr. No.
|Player
|Retained/Bought
|
Price (INR)
|1.
|KL Rahul
|
Retained
|
17 crore
|2.
|Marcus Stoinis
|Retained
|
9.2 crore
|3.
|Ravi Bishnoi
|
Retained
|
4 crore
|
4.
|Avesh Khan
|Bought
|10 crore
|5.
|Quinton De Kock
|Bought
|6.75 crore
|6.
|Mark Wood
|Bought
|7.5 crore
|7.
|Manish Pandey
|Bought
|4.60 crore
|8.
|Jason Holder
|Bought
|8.75 crore
|9.
|Deepak Hooda
|Bought
|5.75 crore
|10.
|Krunal Pandya
|Bought
|8.25 crore
|11.
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|Bought
|50 lakhs
|12.
|K. Gowtham
|Bought
|90 lakh
|13.
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Bought
|2 crore
|14.
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|Bought
|50 lakh
|15.
|Manan Vohra
|Bought
|20 lakh
|16.
|Evin Lewis
|Bought
|2 crore
|17.
|Mohsin Khan
|Bought
|20 lakh
|18.
|Mayank Yadav
|Bought
|20 lakh
|19.
|Ayush Badoni
|Bought
|20 lakh
|20.
|Kyle Mayers
|Bought
|50 lakh
|21.
|Karan Sharma
|Bought
|20 lakh
On IPL Auction 2022, the New team had quite a busy day. The LSG team bagged now has 11 players in there including the one's retained. LSG will be looking to buy some experienced players on Day 2 with their limited budget of ₹6.9 crores. KL Rahul and de Kock will most probably open the innings for the new team. The Left and Right-hand combination can trouble bowlers during the powerplay. Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda can provide the required in the middle overs. Krunal can be used as a floating batsman either to stabilise or finish the innings. The new team can rely on the firepower of Marcus Stonis and Jason Holder who can rip off any bowler on their day.
The spin bowling department will rely on the abilities of the only wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya also can complete his quota of four over during any part of the game. Not to forget Krunal has the record of dismissing AB de Villiers for the most time in IPL. Lucknow should look for another handy wrist-spinner who could be used in absence of Ravi Bishnoi.
Fast bowling has the quality but not the experience. Overall, needs to fill in the gaps on Day 2 and get some good spinners and experienced fast bowlers. Mayank Markande could be bought to company Bishnoi. Sreesanth could be a good pick, though the bowler has not played an international game since 2013, he has the required experience.