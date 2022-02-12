Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two teams debuting this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The first business day of the new team on the IPL Auction 2022 was pretty as they trusted a few uncapped players with big money. Before the bidding war began the first team from Uttar Pradesh had bagged in two important names of the world cricket. They signed KL Rahul for ₹17 crores and also trusted the Indian batsman with the captaincy. They also signed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stonis for ₹9.2 crores and Indian uncapped wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for ₹4 crores.

Here is the complete Lucknow Super Giants player list after Day 2 of the auction and the price that the franchise has signed them for,

Sr. No. Player Retained/Bought Price (INR) 1. KL Rahul Retained 17 crore 2. Marcus Stoinis Retained 9.2 crore 3. Ravi Bishnoi Retained 4 crore 4. Avesh Khan Bought 10 crore 5. Quinton De Kock Bought 6.75 crore 6. Mark Wood Bought 7.5 crore 7. Manish Pandey Bought 4.60 crore 8. Jason Holder Bought 8.75 crore 9. Deepak Hooda Bought 5.75 crore 10. Krunal Pandya Bought 8.25 crore 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot Bought 50 lakhs 12. K. Gowtham Bought 90 lakh 13. Dushmanta Chameera Bought 2 crore 14. Shahbaz Nadeem Bought 50 lakh 15. Manan Vohra Bought 20 lakh 16. Evin Lewis Bought 2 crore 17. Mohsin Khan Bought 20 lakh 18. Mayank Yadav Bought 20 lakh 19. Ayush Badoni Bought 20 lakh 20. Kyle Mayers Bought 50 lakh 21. Karan Sharma Bought 20 lakh

Expectations from Lucknow Super Giants squad

On IPL Auction 2022, the New team had quite a busy day. The LSG team bagged now has 11 players in there including the one's retained. LSG will be looking to buy some experienced players on Day 2 with their limited budget of ₹6.9 crores. KL Rahul and de Kock will most probably open the innings for the new team. The Left and Right-hand combination can trouble bowlers during the powerplay. Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda can provide the required in the middle overs. Krunal can be used as a floating batsman either to stabilise or finish the innings. The new team can rely on the firepower of Marcus Stonis and Jason Holder who can rip off any bowler on their day.

The spin bowling department will rely on the abilities of the only wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya also can complete his quota of four over during any part of the game. Not to forget Krunal has the record of dismissing AB de Villiers for the most time in IPL. Lucknow should look for another handy wrist-spinner who could be used in absence of Ravi Bishnoi.

Fast bowling has the quality but not the experience. Overall, needs to fill in the gaps on Day 2 and get some good spinners and experienced fast bowlers. Mayank Markande could be bought to company Bishnoi. Sreesanth could be a good pick, though the bowler has not played an international game since 2013, he has the required experience.