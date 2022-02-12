Last Updated:

LSG Team 2022: Complete List Of Players Roped In By Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants had a busy day in IPL Auction 2022. They bought uncapped Indian bowler Avesh Khan for ₹10 crores. Krunal Pandya was also bought by LSG

Aniket Mishra
IPL Auction 2022

Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two teams debuting this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The first business day of the new team on the IPL Auction 2022 was pretty as they trusted a few uncapped players with big money. Before the bidding war began the first team from Uttar Pradesh had bagged in two important names of the world cricket. They signed KL Rahul for ₹17 crores and also trusted the Indian batsman with the captaincy. They also signed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stonis for ₹9.2 crores and Indian uncapped wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for ₹4 crores.

Here is the complete Lucknow Super Giants player list after Day 2 of the auction and the price that the franchise has signed them for,

Sr. No.

 Player Retained/Bought

Price (INR)
1. KL Rahul

Retained

17 crore
2.  Marcus Stoinis Retained

9.2 crore
3. Ravi Bishnoi

 Retained

4 crore

4.

 Avesh Khan Bought 10 crore
5. Quinton De Kock Bought 6.75 crore
6. Mark Wood Bought 7.5 crore
7. Manish Pandey Bought 4.60 crore
8. Jason Holder Bought 8.75 crore
9. Deepak Hooda Bought 5.75 crore
10. Krunal Pandya Bought 8.25 crore
11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot Bought 50 lakhs
12. K. Gowtham Bought 90 lakh
13. Dushmanta Chameera Bought 2 crore
14. Shahbaz Nadeem Bought 50 lakh
15. Manan Vohra Bought 20 lakh
16. Evin Lewis Bought 2 crore
17. Mohsin Khan Bought 20 lakh
18. Mayank Yadav Bought 20 lakh
19. Ayush Badoni Bought 20 lakh
20. Kyle Mayers Bought 50 lakh
21. Karan Sharma Bought 20 lakh

Expectations from Lucknow Super Giants squad

On IPL Auction 2022, the New team had quite a busy day. The LSG team bagged now has 11 players in there including the one's retained. LSG will be looking to buy some experienced players on Day 2 with their limited budget of ₹6.9 crores. KL Rahul and de Kock will most probably open the innings for the new team. The Left and Right-hand combination can trouble bowlers during the powerplay. Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda can provide the required in the middle overs. Krunal can be used as a floating batsman either to stabilise or finish the innings. The new team can rely on the firepower of Marcus Stonis and Jason Holder who can rip off any bowler on their day. 

The spin bowling department will rely on the abilities of the only wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya also can complete his quota of four over during any part of the game. Not to forget Krunal has the record of dismissing AB de Villiers for the most time in IPL. Lucknow should look for another handy wrist-spinner who could be used in absence of Ravi Bishnoi. 

Fast bowling has the quality but not the experience. Overall, needs to fill in the gaps on Day 2 and get some good spinners and experienced fast bowlers. Mayank Markande could be bought to company Bishnoi. Sreesanth could be a good pick, though the bowler has not played an international game since 2013, he has the required experience.    

