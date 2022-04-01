LSG Vs CSK: Harsha Bhogle Drops 'Pushpa' Reference As KL Rahul Loses Shoe While Taking Run

KL Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), lost his shoe while taking a single against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. The bizarre incident occurred in the very first over of the second innings at Brabourne Stadium, where the eighth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season was being played. Rahul lost his shoe midway through the pitch due to the wet condition of the ground. The game had to be paused for a moment as Rahul put on his shoe.

The incident caught the eye of commentator Harsha Bhogle, who immediately drew parallels with the famous 'Pushpa' film, jokingly stating that Rahul was probably watching a lot of movies. During a song in the movie, the main character intentionally removes one of his shoes while dragging his feet with one shoulder hoisted up. Bhogle was talking about the same hook step while referring to the film.

"I think he's been seeing too many movies. What do they do in Pushpa, leave just one slipper, and here he does the shoe," Bhogle said while commentating on the match.

LSG vs CSK

As far as the match is concerned, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai by chasing down a mammoth target of 211 runs. KL Rahul smashed a 40 off 26 balls in the game. Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis scored a half-century each to ensure Lucknow finished with two points in its kitty. Lewis, who scored 55 off 23 balls, scored the winning runs alongside Ayush Badoni as Lucknow chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Lewis was awarded the player of the match trophy for his outstanding performance with the bat.

Earlier in the game, Chennai scored 210 runs on the back of some super batting performances from Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, and MS Dhoni. Chennai were looking good to win the match before the side leaked two many runs to hand Lucknow an easy victory.

Image: @MeArjunteja/Twitter