The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming match of IPL 2022 match on Thursday. The contest is set to be played at DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Lucknow Super Giants are currently 5th on the points table whereas Delhi Capitals are currently placed at 7th spot on the points table.

Lucknow Super Giants have played three matches this season, where they have won two matches, while Delhi Capitals have played two matches this season with one win to their name. In the previous match, LSG faced Sunrisers Hyderabad, which they won by 12 runs.

KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed half-centuries while Avesh Khan picked up 4 wickets. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, played their last game against Gujarat Titans, where they lost the game by 14 runs. Rishabh Pant scored 43 runs for Delhi Capitals in that game but could not lead the team to victory.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Dream11: LSG vs DC pitch report

The pitch at DY Patil has been unpredictable. While teams have been able to chase down targets batting second, Rajasthan Royals in the match against Mumbai Indians showed that defending a total is also possible. Bowling first makes more sense on this wicket given the dew factor, so the skipper winning the toss would, most likely, look to bowl first.

IPL 2022: LSG vs DC fantasy tips

Deepak Hooda: The all-rounder has been in fine form and has smashed 119 runs and also took 1 wicket in this tournament so far. He will be an essential pick.

KL Rahul: The skipper of LSG did not have a great start in the tournament but managed to score half-century in the previous match. He has scored a total of 108 runs in this tournament and can come in handy once again here.

Rishabh Pant: The skipper is due for a big knock and the match against LSG will be a perfect opportunity to score some runs. He has just 44 runs in this tournament so far and will be aiming to make it count here as well.

Axar Patel: After a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians, the all-rounder failed to score in the previous match. Overall he has scored 46 runs in this tournament so far but will have to pick wickets as well with the ball.

LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction

Keeper – KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – David Warner (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders – Deepak Hooda, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers – Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

LSG vs DC playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje