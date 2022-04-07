Quick links:
Ayush Badoni's six helped LSG get over the line as they beat DC by six wickets. Below are the top performers of the match:
1) Quinton de Kock: 80 runs off just 52 deliveries
2) Prithvi Shaw: 61 runs off 34 deliveries
3) Ravi Bishnoi: 2/22 in four overs
To add to the drama in the last over, Shardul Thakur dismissed Deepak Hooda of the first delivery. As a result, LSG still require five runs to win from the final five deliveries, with Ayush Badoni walking in as the new man.
A slower ball right in the slot and the left-hander Krunal Pandya was not going to miss it as he smacked Mustafizur Rahman for a huge six down the ground. At the end of 19 overs, LSG have scored 145 runs for the loss of three wickets. They still require five runs to win off the last over that most probably would be bowled by Shardul.
The Delhi Capitals are right back in the match against the Lucknow Super Giants following some tidy overs. DC conceded just nine runs off the previous two overs, meaning LSG still require 19 runs to win from the last two overs.
Kuldeep Yadav dismissed in-form batter Quinton de Kock on the last ball of his over, with Sarfaraz Khan taking a good catch to complete the dismissal. The South African wicket-keeper smacked 80 runs off just 52 deliveries, an inning that included nine fours and two sixes.
Kuldeep Yadav strikes!
Gets the big wicket of Quinton de Kock, who departs after a fine knock of 80.
Gets the big wicket of Quinton de Kock, who departs after a fine knock of 80.
With Anrich Nortje having bowled a second beamer, he was stripped of the bowling. Kuldeep Yadav instead bowled the remaining four deliveries. At the end of 15.5 overs, LSG have scored 122 runs.
As a result of some brilliant batting from opener Quinton de Kock, the Lucknow Super Giants just require 39 runs to win now from the last five overs. The South African wicket-keeper has smacked 71 runs off just 48 deliveries.
Quinton de Kock has been in outstanding form as he continues to add to the total despite wickets falling at the other end. The South African wicket-keeper has smacked 62 runs off just 40 deliveries, an inning that includes six fours and two sixes so far.
Lalit Yadav dismissed Evin Lewis for just five runs to increase the pressure on the Lucknow Super Giants, who looked comfortable until this stage. At the end of 13 overs, LSG's score is 90 runs for the loss of two wickets.
Lucknow Super Giants wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock smashed an impressive half-century that came off just 36 deliveries. At the end of 11.4 overs, LSG have scored 84 runs for the loss of one wicket.
FIFTY for Quinton de Kock 👏👏
Live - https://t.co/RH4VDWYbeX #LSGvDC #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/pY7B8wcwVa
Just as the Lucknow Super Giants seemed in complete control of the match, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed their skipper KL Rahul for 24 runs off 25 deliveries. Evin Lewis is the new man in.
The Lucknow Super Giants seem in complete control of the match as they have scored 62 runs for the loss of no wickets in just the first eight overs. Skipper KL Rahul is currently batting at 22 runs off 21 deliveries, while opening partner Quinton de Kock is off to a blistering start as he has smacked 38 runs off just 27 deliveries. Considering LSG's outstanding start, DC will be in desperate need for a wicket to get back in the match.
After a cautious start to their inning, the Lucknow Super Giants have raced away to 48 runs for the loss of no wickets after the powerplay. Quinton de Kock is off to a blistering start as he has scored 36 runs off just 24 deliveries.
After getting his eye in the first couple of overs, Quinton de Kock smacked countryman Anrich Nortje for 19 runs in the fifth over to help DC's score increase to 45 runs for the loss of no wicket.
With the Delhi Capitals only having managed to score 149 runs in 20 overs, they will look to get an early wicket to add pressure on the Lucknow Super Giants, who seem to be steadily increasing their run rate. After 4 overs, LSG have scored 26 runs without the loss of a wicket.
The Lucknow Super Giants are off to a decent start against the Delhi Capitals as they have scored eight runs off the first two overs with no dismissals. Shardul Thakur is set to bowl the third over.
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul will open the batting alongside wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' bowling attack will begin with Mustafizur Rahman.
The Delhi Capitals set the Lucknow Super Giants a target of 150 runs following a blistering start from opener Prithvi Shaw. Shaw smacked 61 runs off just 34 deliveries before he was dismissed by Krishnappa Gowtham. His outstanding knock was followed by cameos from skipper Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 39 and 36 runs respectively.
Just as the Delhi Capitals looked to increase the scoring rate, Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Jason Holder bowled a tidy over by conceding just six runs in the 18th over. With just two overs remaining, DC's score is 136/3, with skipper Rishabh Pant still at the crease alongside Sarfaraz Khan.
Following the dismissals of the top three, Delhi Capitals' run rate had reduced drastically with captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan getting their eye in. However, Sarfaraz's two boundaries against Avesh Khan has helped increase DC's score to 130 runs after 17 overs.
Just what #DelhiCapitals needed.
50-run partnership comes up between @RishabhPant17 & Sarfaraz Khan.
50-run partnership comes up between @RishabhPant17 & Sarfaraz Khan.
The Delhi Capitals' run rate has decreased as they have just managed to score 100 runs in 15.1 overs after opener Prithvi Shaw got them off to a blistering start. Shaw smacked 61 runs off just 34 deliveries.
Soon after both openers were dismissed, Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi also dismissed Rovman Powell to further add to the pressure on the Delhi Capitals. At the end of 10.3 overs, DC's score is 74.3.
After the dismissals of both openers, Krishnappa Gowtham bowled a tidy over for the Lucknow Super Giants as he conceded just three runs. At the end of 10 overs, DC's score is 73/2.
David Warner was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi after scoring just four runs off 12 deliveries despite staying at the crease for 8.3 overs. Most of the scoring was done by his opening partner Prithvi Shaw, who scored 61 runs. At the end of 8.3 overs, DC's score is 69/2.
Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham dismissed in-form Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw, who was batting beautifully. Shaw was dismissed for 61 runs, which he scored off just 34 deliveries. At the end of 8 overs, DC's score is 68/1.
The Delhi Capitals have got off to a blistering start with opener Prithvi Shaw having smacked an impressive half-century. Shaw's fifty has come off just 30 deliveries.
FIFTY for @PrithviShaw 👏👏
His 11th half-century in #TATAIPL
His 11th half-century in #TATAIPL
Shaw hit his seventh four of the night in the third ball of the fifth over being bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, as DC finished the over with 45/0 on the scoreboard.
Prithvi Shaw continued his terrific batting by hitting three consecutive boundaries off the fourth over, being bowled by Avesh Khan. DC stand at 40/0 in 4 overs.
Prithvi Shaw hit a four in the second ball of the third over, before hitting the first six of the night over the deep mid wicket in the very next delivery. DC find themselves at 27/0 after three overs in the first innings.
Delhi Capitals' opening duo of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw have made a good start as they have scored 13 runs in the opening two overs. Shaw is currently batting at 11 runs while Warner has scored two.