The Lucknow Super Giants seem in complete control of the match as they have scored 62 runs for the loss of no wickets in just the first eight overs. Skipper KL Rahul is currently batting at 22 runs off 21 deliveries, while opening partner Quinton de Kock is off to a blistering start as he has smacked 38 runs off just 27 deliveries. Considering LSG's outstanding start, DC will be in desperate need for a wicket to get back in the match.