Last Updated:

LSG Vs DC, IPL 2022 Highlights: De Kock's Fantastic 50 Helps LSG Defeat DC By Six-wickets

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: LSG win by six wickets to win their third match of this season. After Quinton de Kock scored a brilliant fifty, a few cameos from Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni helped the side get over the line. Here are all the highlights of match 14 of the tournament.

Written By
Digital Desk
IPL 2022: LSG vs DC live updates

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI

pointer
23:38 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG vs DC live score: Lucknow Super Giants win by six wickets

Ayush Badoni's six helped LSG get over the line as they beat DC by six wickets. Below are the top performers of the match:

1) Quinton de Kock: 80 runs off just 52 deliveries

2) Prithvi Shaw: 61 runs off 34 deliveries

3) Ravi Bishnoi: 2/22 in four overs

pointer
23:30 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: Shardul dismisses Deepak Hooda

To add to the drama in the last over, Shardul Thakur dismissed Deepak Hooda of the first delivery. As a result, LSG still require five runs to win from the final five deliveries, with Ayush Badoni walking in as the new man.

pointer
23:27 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: Krunal smacks Mustafizur for a huge six

A slower ball right in the slot and the left-hander Krunal Pandya was not going to miss it as he smacked Mustafizur Rahman for a huge six down the ground. At the end of 19 overs, LSG have scored 145 runs for the loss of three wickets. They still require five runs to win off the last over that most probably would be bowled by Shardul.

pointer
23:21 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: Tidy overs from DC brings them right back in the game

The Delhi Capitals are right back in the match against the Lucknow Super Giants following some tidy overs. DC conceded just nine runs off the previous two overs, meaning LSG still require 19 runs to win from the last two overs.

pointer
23:11 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG ve DC live score: Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Quinton de Kock

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed in-form batter Quinton de Kock on the last ball of his over, with Sarfaraz Khan taking a good catch to complete the dismissal. The South African wicket-keeper smacked 80 runs off just 52 deliveries, an inning that included nine fours and two sixes.

 

pointer
23:07 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG vs DC: Anrich Nortje's costly no-ball results in him being stripped off bowling

With Anrich Nortje having bowled a second beamer, he was stripped of the bowling. Kuldeep Yadav instead bowled the remaining four deliveries. At the end of 15.5 overs, LSG have scored 122 runs.

pointer
23:01 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: LSG require 39 runs to win off last 5 overs

As a result of some brilliant batting from opener Quinton de Kock, the Lucknow Super Giants just require 39 runs to win now from the last five overs. The South African wicket-keeper has smacked 71 runs off just 48 deliveries.

pointer
22:48 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG vs DC: Quinton de Kock continues his fine form

Quinton de Kock has been in outstanding form as he continues to add to the total despite wickets falling at the other end. The South African wicket-keeper has smacked 62 runs off just 40 deliveries, an inning that includes six fours and two sixes so far.

pointer
22:41 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: Lalit Yadav dismisses Evin Lewis

Lalit Yadav dismissed Evin Lewis for just five runs to increase the pressure on the Lucknow Super Giants, who looked comfortable until this stage. At the end of 13 overs, LSG's score is 90 runs for the loss of two wickets.

pointer
22:34 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: Quinton de Kock smacks an impressive fifty

Lucknow Super Giants wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock smashed an impressive half-century that came off just 36 deliveries. At the end of 11.4 overs, LSG have scored 84 runs for the loss of one wicket.

 

pointer
22:21 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG vs DC live score: KL Rahul dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav

Just as the Lucknow Super Giants seemed in complete control of the match, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed their skipper KL Rahul for 24 runs off 25 deliveries. Evin Lewis is the new man in.

pointer
22:15 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: DC in desperate need for a breakthrough as LSG continue to score runs

The Lucknow Super Giants seem in complete control of the match as they have scored 62 runs for the loss of no wickets in just the first eight overs. Skipper KL Rahul is currently batting at 22 runs off 21 deliveries, while opening partner Quinton de Kock is off to a blistering start as he has smacked 38 runs off just 27 deliveries. Considering LSG's outstanding start, DC will be in desperate need for a wicket to get back in the match.

pointer
22:01 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: LSG at 48/0 after powerplay

After a cautious start to their inning, the Lucknow Super Giants have raced away to 48 runs for the loss of no wickets after the powerplay. Quinton de Kock is off to a blistering start as he has scored 36 runs off just 24 deliveries.

pointer
21:55 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: Quinton de Kock off to a blistering start

After getting his eye in the first couple of overs, Quinton de Kock smacked countryman Anrich Nortje for 19 runs in the fifth over to help DC's score increase to 45 runs for the loss of no wicket.

pointer
21:46 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: DC will look for an early wicket to add pressure on LSG

With the Delhi Capitals only having managed to score 149 runs in 20 overs, they will look to get an early wicket to add pressure on the Lucknow Super Giants, who seem to be steadily increasing their run rate. After 4 overs, LSG have scored 26 runs without the loss of a wicket.

pointer
21:40 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: LSG off to a decent start vs DC

The Lucknow Super Giants are off to a decent start against the Delhi Capitals as they have scored eight runs off the first two overs with no dismissals. Shardul Thakur is set to bowl the third over.

pointer
21:29 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG vs DC live score: KL Rahul to open alongside Quinton de Kock

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul will open the batting alongside wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' bowling attack will begin with Mustafizur Rahman.

pointer
21:20 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG vs DC live score: Prithvi Shaw's blistering start helps DC finish innings on a high

The Delhi Capitals set the Lucknow Super Giants a target of 150 runs following a blistering start from opener Prithvi Shaw. Shaw smacked 61 runs off just 34 deliveries before he was dismissed by Krishnappa Gowtham. His outstanding knock was followed by cameos from skipper Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 39 and 36 runs respectively.

pointer
21:03 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG vs DC live score: Jason Holder bowls tidy over

Just as the Delhi Capitals looked to increase the scoring rate, Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Jason Holder bowled a tidy over by conceding just six runs in the 18th over. With just two overs remaining, DC's score is 136/3, with skipper Rishabh Pant still at the crease alongside Sarfaraz Khan.

pointer
20:59 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: Sarfaraz Khan looking to help DC finish on a high

Following the dismissals of the top three, Delhi Capitals' run rate had reduced drastically with captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan getting their eye in. However, Sarfaraz's two boundaries against Avesh Khan has helped increase DC's score to 130 runs after 17 overs.

 

pointer
20:34 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: DC's run-rate has reduced after blistering start

The Delhi Capitals' run rate has decreased as they have just managed to score 100 runs in 15.1 overs after opener Prithvi Shaw got them off to a blistering start. Shaw smacked 61 runs off just 34 deliveries.

pointer
20:23 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG vs DC live score: Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Rovman Powell

Soon after both openers were dismissed, Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi also dismissed Rovman Powell to further add to the pressure on the Delhi Capitals. At the end of 10.3 overs, DC's score is 74.3.

pointer
20:20 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG vs DC live score: Krishnappa Gowtham bowls tidy over

After the dismissals of both openers, Krishnappa Gowtham bowled a tidy over for the Lucknow Super Giants as he conceded just three runs. At the end of 10 overs, DC's score is 73/2.

pointer
20:14 IST, April 7th 2022
LSG vs DC live score: David Warner dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi

David Warner was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi after scoring just four runs off 12 deliveries despite staying at the crease for 8.3 overs. Most of the scoring was done by his opening partner Prithvi Shaw, who scored 61 runs. At the end of 8.3 overs, DC's score is 69/2.

pointer
20:09 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: Krishnappa Gowtham dismisses Prithvi Shaw

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham dismissed in-form Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw, who was batting beautifully. Shaw was dismissed for 61 runs, which he scored off just 34 deliveries. At the end of 8 overs, DC's score is 68/1.

pointer
20:00 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL live score: Prithvi Shaw gets to his fifty

The Delhi Capitals have got off to a blistering start with opener Prithvi Shaw having smacked an impressive half-century. Shaw's fifty has come off just 30 deliveries.

 

pointer
19:55 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL 2022: DC 45/0 in 5 overs vs LSG

Shaw hit his seventh four of the night in the third ball of the fifth over being bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, as DC finished the over with 45/0 on the scoreboard.

pointer
19:50 IST, April 7th 2022
Prtihvi Shaw hits Avesh Khan for three consecutive fours

Prithvi Shaw continued his terrific batting by hitting three consecutive boundaries off the fourth over, being bowled by Avesh Khan. DC stand at 40/0 in 4 overs.

pointer
19:45 IST, April 7th 2022
DC 27/0 in 3 overs; Shaw hits the first six of the match off Holder's over

Prithvi Shaw hit a four in the second ball of the third over, before hitting the first six of the night over the deep mid wicket in the very next delivery. DC find themselves at 27/0 after three overs in the first innings.

pointer
19:39 IST, April 7th 2022
IPL 2022: David Warner & Prithvi Shaw make a good start

Delhi Capitals' opening duo of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw have made a good start as they have scored 13 runs in the opening two overs. Shaw is currently batting at 11 runs while Warner has scored two.

Tags: IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, IPL Live Score
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND