Lucknow Super Giants are set to face Gujarat Giants in Match no. 57 of IPL 2022. The LSG vs GT is scheduled to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, May 10, and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction, LSG vs GT fantasy tips and LSG vs GT Playing XI details. When both the teams faced each other last time around it was Titans who edged out Super Giants in that match by 5 wickets in a last-over chase.

Coming into the match, LSG crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs. In that match, LSG’s batters played well as they managed to pile up over 170 runs. In the second innings, the bowlers didn’t allow KKR batters to settle in and consistently picked up wickets to help the team to victory. The team is currently on a four-match unbeaten streak and will look to keep the run alive.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand Gujarat Titans lost their previous match against Mumbai Indians by 5 runs. The team is currently on a two-match losing streak and would want to put an end to this run by winning this top of the table clash between both the teams.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batsmen: David Miller, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill,

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohsin Khan

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match

Both LSG and GT have played 2 matches each at this venue and have won them. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first and spinners might play a key role in this match.

LSG vs GT Fantasy Tips

Deepak Hooda

The all-rounder has become the key player for LSG in the middle order. He has been in excellent touch through the tournament and again is looking to play a key role for the team in this match.

Hardik Pandya:

In 10 matches, Hardik Pandya has made 333 runs at an average of 41.62 and a strike rate of 134.27 including 3 half-centuries. Though the Titans skipper has failed to register decent scores in the last 4 matches he will be looking to bounce back and take the team to the top of the points table.

Rashid Khan:

Rashid Khan is a vital cog in the GT’s bowling lineup and this season besides bowling he has been able to contribute with the bat as well. He has taken 11 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 27.36.

Lokesh Rahul:

The LSG skipper was dismissed for a duck in the last game against KKR and would look to bounce back with a big score. KL Rahul has been in terrific form so far and would look to bounce back with another big score.

LSG vs GT Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami