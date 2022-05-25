LSG Vs RCB: 5 Things Royal Challengers Bangalore Need To Do To Proceed To Qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore are alive and set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 eliminator match at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 25. Faf du Plessis' team managed to sneak into the final four courtesy of some assistance provided by the Mumbai Indians. Five Time champions Mumbai Indians eliminated Delhi Capitals in their final match of the league stage. However, to advance and play Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, RCB needs to get certain things against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator.

LSG vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore's prospects for Qualifier 2

Allow Josh Hazlewood to tackle Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock, along with LSG skipper KL Rahul, has been providing a solid start at the top of the order for LSG in IPL 2022. The left-hander recently scored a century and looks to be in good touch which is not a good sign for RCB. To tackle the threat of Quinton de Kock, RCB has to give Josh Hazlewood more overs as his swing and tight line and length can trouble the Proteas batter. If RCB manages to get wicket-keeper batsmen's wicket early in the match, they will be able to avail an early advantage.

Make Wanindu Haranga bowl at KL Rahul

KL Rahul struggles to tackle left-arm pacers and spin bowlers early in the innings, which is why Faf du Plessis needs to try and give one over at least to Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan has chipped in with breakthroughs during middle overs and bringing him on early could prove to be a masterstroke.

Virat Kohli's form with the bat

Virat Kohli gave a glimpse of him returning to form by smashing a half-century in the final league stage match. However, the question is whether the former RCB skipper can continue the momentum in the all-important clash. RCB would want him to fire with the bat in this match as well and set the platform for other batters to score quick runs during the death overs.

Dinesh Karthik's contribution with bat

Dinesh Karthik was recently called up to the Indian team following his brilliant display in the ongoing IPL 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter has not only played the role of finisher to good effect but scored runs for the team in the final couple of overs while batting first. His contribution lower down the order will be vital in RCB making a big score while batting first or chasing down the target.

Tackling LSG pacer battery

LSG's pace trio of Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Dushmanth Chameera have been bowling great during the powerplay overs and also managed to pick up wickets. If RCB needs a strong start in powerplay they will have to nullify the threat of the pace trio without losing wicket in the powerplay and then set the platform for other batters to explode.