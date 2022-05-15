LSG Vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants are up against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 63 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday night. Both teams are coming off humiliating defeats in their previous matches, as RR lost to Delhi Capitals by eight wickets after failing to defend the target of 161 runs on May 11. At the same time, LSG headed into the match on the back of a 62-run loss against Gujarat Titans after suffering a collapse with 82 runs on the scoreboard.

Both teams are currently in the race for the IPL 2022 Playoffs spot and are the top teams in the points table. LSG finds itself at the second spot in the standings with eight wins and four defeats, while RR sits in third place with seven wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, GT top the IPL 2022 points table with nine wins and three defeats from 12 games and has already qualified for the Playoffs. However, LSG has won four out of their last five games, while RR has won only two out of their previous five games.

IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is expected to help batters and a huge total on the scoreboard can be expected. In the last game at Brabourne, Punjab Kings posted a huge total of 209 runs on the board after batting first. Having said that, the team winning the toss might look to bat first.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Dream11 Prediction and Playing XI news

LSG vs RR Dream 11 Team: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler (VC), KL Rahul (C), Sanju Samson, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Fantasy Tips

LSG skipper KL Rahul has scored 459 runs so far in 12 games of IPL 2022. He has hit two centuries and two half-centuries so far.

Deepak Hooda has been in a stellar form for LSG in the last five games and has scored 347 runs in 12 matches so far with the help of three fifties.

Avesh Khan is the top wicket-taker for LSG in IPL 2022, as he has picked up 16 wickets so far in 10 games.

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the purple cap holder with 23 wickets to his credit in 12 games.

Jos Buttler is currently the orange cap holder as he has smashed 625 runs for LSG in 12 matches, including three centuries and three half-centuries.

RR skipper Sanju Samson has scored 327 runs in 12 matches so far with a strike rate of 155.71.

