LSG's Krunal Pandya Plants A Kiss On Irked Kieron Pollard After Claiming His Wicket; Watch

Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard have played together for Mumbai Indians, however, both the players are now rivals when on the field. Krunal was roped by Lucknow Super Giants while Pollard was retained by Mumbai Indians.

Though both the cricketers are best mates off the field, they keep their friendship aside during the onfield battle. On Sunday, both players faced each other when Mumbai Indians locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede. In the LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match, it was LSG who came out victorious by 36 runs. Krunal triumphed over Pollard in the final over of the match.

IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya plants a kiss on Kiron Pollard's head

Mumbai needed special innings from Pollard to help them avoid their 8th straight defeat in IPL 2022. However, Krunal Pandya had other plans against his former teammate as he dismissed the West Indian for 19 runs in the last over caught by Deepak Hooda. While Pollard was on his way back to Pavillion when Krunal Pandya went on his back to plant a kiss on his head but MI star was not in the mood for any fun.



Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Highlights

KL Rahul scored his second consecutive century of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday helping the Lucknow Super Giants to victory by 36 runs. The loss was Mumbai Indians' 8th straight defeat ending their hopes of making the IPL 2022 Playoffs. KL Rahul's 103-run knock consisted of 12 fours and four sixes as LSG posted 168 for 6 after being asked to bat at the Wankhede stadium. Manish Pandey was the other top scorer for the team with 22 runs.

Mumbai Indians in their run chase started off well with Rohit Sharma going after LSG bowlers but MI's batting lineup collapsed once LSG got their breakthrough with Ishan Kishan heading back to Pavillion. From being 49 without loss MI collapsed to 67-4 as Rohit Sharma also lost his wicket for 39 runs. Tilak Verma held the innings from one end and had Kieron Pollard for company. However, the youngster's stay at the crease was very short-livid as he headed for the pavilion after scoring 38 runs. Kieron Pollard struggled to score runs and was dismissed for 20 balls 19 runs. In the end, Mumbai Indians could only manage 132 runs losing 8 wickets in the process.