'Lucknow Super Giants' A $2 Bn Opportunity Over 2 Years: IPL Team's Owner Dr Sanjiv Goenka

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Dr Sanjiv Goenka said that he believes that the IPL franchise will be worth about $2 billion over two years. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Goenka said that he is treating the franchise like any other business.

"The way I run businesses is very simple. We decide the key factors and key business for every business every month. I believe this is a business opportunity that will be worth about $2 billion over two years. I treat it just the way I would treat any other business," Goenka, who is also the chairman of the RP Sanjiv Goenka group, said.

When asked what was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's response to LSG, Dr. Goenka said, "He was extraordinarily warm. He said that we are here to support you in every possible way. (CM Yogi said that) We are delighted that Lucknow now has a team. He is very gracious and generous with his time."

On his Rs 7,000 crore plus investment on Lucknow Super Giants, the RPSG group chairman said, "(With UP's population of) 26 crore people, we are seeing overwhelming support. This season no games will be played at Lucknow but despite that, the way the state is responding and people are connecting is fantastic."

Dr Goenka said that LSG head coach Andy Flower and mentor Gautam Gambhir bring a never-say-die attitude. "Gautam is someone who I respect enormously...Andy seems to be very sound and quite mature."

On his passion for launching new brands, Dr. Goenka said, "I'm excited. It gives me a new kick. We have launched a new brand of personal care products which have got an extraordinary reaction from the market."

Lucknow Super Giants to begin IPL 2022 campaign on March 28

Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday launched their official jersey for the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The franchise will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28, with the opening clash against another newcomer Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul is one of the biggest names in Indian cricket presently. He was picked by LSG as a draft pick for a whopping amount of INR 16 crore. Marcus Stoinis for 9.2 crores, Ravi Bishnoi for INR 4 crore, Quinton de Kock for 6.74 crores and Jason Holder for INR 8.75 crore are some other big names in the squad. The team also brought uncapped India pacer Avesh Khan for an amount of 10 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants Full squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Blessing Muzarabani (reported).

