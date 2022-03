Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match Timings, Full Squad & Venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 26 with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and IPL 2021 finalist Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the full schedule of the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants. The Lucknow-based team will begin its maiden IPL campaign against another newcomer, Gujarat Titans on March 28. Lucknow will play 14 matches in the league stage before it could make the playoffs.

Of the 14 games, 12 matches will be played in the evening, while two games will be played in the 3:30 PM slot. Lucknow will play its last match against Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants' Full Schedule, match timing, and venues

Match No. Date Match Timing Venue 1. 28/03/2022 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Wankhede 2. 31/03/2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Brabourne 3. 04/04/2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM DY Patil 4. 07/04/2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM DY Patil 5. 10/04/2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Wankhede 6. 16/04/2022 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Brabourne 7. 19/04/2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM DY Patil 8. 24/04/2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Wankhede 9. 29/04/2022 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM MCA Stadium 10. 01/05/2022 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Wankhede 11. 07/05/2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM MCA Stadium 12. 10/05/2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM MCA Stadium 13. 15/05/2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Brabourne 14. 18/05/2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM DY Patil

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants' Full squad

1. KL Rahul (Captain), 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock (wk), 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Mark Wood, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

Image: LucknowSuperGiants/Twitter