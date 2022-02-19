Lucknow Super Giants Owner & Gautam Gambhir Gift 'first Bat' To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two new franchises to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from the 2022 Season. The Lucknow-based franchise was bought by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group for a staggering sum of Rs 7,090 crore and will play in the cash-rich tournament in a bid to earn the title. Meanwhile, the franchise took to their official Twitter handle on Saturday, to share a picture of owner Sanjeev Goenka and Gautam Gambhir presenting the team’s ‘first bat’ to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

The first bat of the #LucknowSuperGiants presented to the Honorable Chief Minister, @myogiadityanath. Grateful to receive his support! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/SDmRLMa7Sw — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 18, 2022

KL Rahul to lead Lucknow franchise

The team built its squad by drafting and buying many prominent players in the IPL 2022 mega auction and is now gearing up for the upcoming season, scheduled to start from the end of March. The two-time IPL winning skipper Gautam Gambhir will be mentoring the squad, while Andy Flower will be the head coach. The team will be captained by India’s limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul, who was picked by the squad as a draft pick.

A look at Lucknow Super Giants squad after the IPL 2022 mega auction

Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi were the other two draft picks, while uncapped Indian pacer Avesh Khan became the most expensive player bought by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 auction.

KL Rahul was retained by the team for Rs 17 crore, and Stoinis and Bishnoi for Rs 9.2 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively. Alongside Avesh, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, and Deepak Hooda were some of the biggest players picked by the team in the auction.

Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder fetch big amounts from Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock was one of the 10 marquee players in the auction, and Lucknow bought him for an amount of Rs 6.75 crore. Wood and Pandey were bought for Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 4.60 crore respectively, while Deepak Hooda was roped in for an amount of Rs 5.75 crore. At the same time, Jason Holder for Rs 8.75 crore and Krunal Pandya for Rs 8.25 crore were the two other big buys for the team.

(Image: @LucknowIPL/Twitter)