Lucknow Super Giants Vs Gujarat Titans: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record, Playing XI News

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are up against each other in match no. 57 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both teams are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2022 points table, levelled on equal points with eight wins in 11 games. However, LSG have won four games on a trot and sit at the no.1 spot, while GT have lost two of their last five matches and find themselves at the second position.

The KL Rahul-led LSG are coming off a massive 75-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match. Whereas, Hardik Pandya’s GT are heading into the match after suffering a 5-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. Having said that, both the teams will look to win Tuesday’s game and earn qualification for the IPL 2022 Playoffs. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Head-to-head record

Speaking about the head-to-head record, this is the debut IPL season for both teams and GT earned a thrilling five-wicket win over LSG in the last encounter. After Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni hit individual half-centuries to set a target of 159 runs for GT, Hardik and David Miller scored important runs, while Rahul Tewatia played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 40 runs in 24 balls. Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar hit three boundaries in the final over of the match and handed GT the victory.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Dream11 team

Keeper – Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen – Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (vc), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Rashid-Khan, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Playing XI news

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami

