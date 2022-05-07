Lucknow Super Giants Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Dream11 Team, H2H Record & Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to play IPL 2022 match on Saturday, May 7. The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 team, LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, LSG vs KKR head to head record, and other IPL 2022 details.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently second on the IPL 2022 points table and are on a three-match winning streak at the moment. They registered a six-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the previous match. LSG skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda both scored half centuries in that match.

KKR on the other hand is currently eighth on the points table with four wins and six losses so far. They ended their losing streak against Rajasthan Royals, winning the match by 7 wickets. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh anchored the innings and took the team past the finish line. Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana both stayed unbeaten on 42 runs and 48 runs respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: head to head record

Coming to head to head record between both the teams, LSG and KKR are facing each other for the very first time in IPL 2022. The winner of the match will not only have the bragging rights but also crucial two points in race to the play-off.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 prediction

Keeper – KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

All-rounders – Andre Russell, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Mohsin Khan, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan

LSG vs KKR probable Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

LSG vs KKR fantasy tips

Lokesh Rahul: The LSG skipper is leading the team from the front and will be coming into the match on back of a fine half-century in the previous match. He has scored 451 runs in this tournament so far and will be among the top choices here as well.

Nitish Rana: The left-handed will be coming into the match on the back of a match-winning performance in the previous match. He will be looking to carry on the form in the upcoming match.

Rinku SIngh: The left-hander played one of the best knock of his IPL career in the previous match and will be hoping to repeat the performance.