Lucknow Super Giants Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Dream11 Team, H2H Record & Playing XI News

Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to play in the IPL 2022 match on Saturday, May 7. The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 team, LSG vs KKR head to head record, and other IPL 2022 details.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently second on the points table and are on a three-match winning streak. They played their previous match against Delhi Capitals and won the match by 6 runs. LSG skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda were the major contributors with the bat with 77 runs and 52 runs respectively.

The Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand are languishing on the 8th spot on the points table and put an end to their five-match losing streak with a 7 wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. Chasing 153 runs for victory Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh played a major part as both players remained unbeaten to take the team past the finish line. Rana stayed unbeaten on 48 runs, while Rinku Singh smashed unbeaten 42 runs of 23 balls. Both the teams will be eyeing a win to move up the points table.

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders head to head record

Speaking about the head to head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, this is the first match between both the teams and so it will be interesting to see who will hold the bragging rights after the victory.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 team

Keeper – KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batters – Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

All-rounders – Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Mohsin Khan, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee

LSG vs KKR probable playing XI

LSG probable playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

KKR Probable playing XI: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi