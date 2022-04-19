'Lucky' David Warner Reacts After Daughters Caught Being Upset Over His Dismissal Vs RCB

David Warner, the star opener for the Delhi Capitals, had an amazing innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL encounter on Saturday. Warner hit a brilliant 66 off 38 balls to record his second consecutive half-century of the season. Warner's innings, though, came to an end when RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga removed him LBW. Ivy and Indi Warner, who were in the stands to support their father, were seen looking dejected when the 35-year-old was dismissed.

Warner's wife, Candice, posted images of Warner's daughters getting unhappy by their father's departure. The former professional ironwoman turned to Instagram to share photos of her daughters looking upset. Warner has now replied to the viral photos by posting a message to his daughters on Instagram. Warner expressed his delight that his girls are now familiar with the game and what he does. He went on to say that it teaches his children that winning isn't always possible.



"God bless, they now understand the game very much and feel it. So lucky to have my kids know what we do, but more importantly, it teaches them that you can’t always win. We all give 100% every time we walk onto that field, no matter what. #cricket #passion #ipl," Warner wrote on Instagram.

RCB vs DC

As far as the match is concerned, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first. Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189/5 in 20 overs following a shaky start that saw them lose two wickets inside the powerplay. Virat Kohli was run out in the seventh over to further push RCB in disarray. However, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, and Shahbaz Ahmed steadied the ship for their side as they took them to a healthy total.

Meanwhile, Delhi failed to chase down the total and were restricted to 173/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Warner, Rishabh Pant also contributed with the bat as he scored 34 off 17 balls. Shardul Thakur came and did some hitting towards the end but couldn't help his side cross the finish line. Karthik was awarded the player of the match trophy for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: DavidWarner/IPL