Marcus Stoinis Reveals Key Lesson Taught To Him By MS Dhoni On Finishing Games

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Monday highlighted what MS Dhoni had taught him about finishing games. In an interview on 'Backstage with Boria,' Stoinis said that Dhoni had taught him how to approach an innings with the goal of being there till the end and taking responsibility. Stoinis said that Dhoni told him only one thing about finishing games, and that was to stay at the crease till the end because if you take the risk and try to close the game early, there's a chance that you'll get out and someone else is forced to do it.

'That was very interesting'

“He just sort of said to me, ‘The way you got to approach it is looking to be there at the end and take responsibility. There are different ways to do it, trying to score the runs early and finish the game in the 18th over’. But he said the risk that he feels is that you leave it to someone else then if you get out. And he said that you build that relationship with your team and the people batting around you and different players understand their different roles throughout the time and for him, it's to be there at the end and take ownership,” Stoinis said in the interview.

“And you can speak almost that this isn’t just from him, this is the whole crowd, the opposition, everyone is thinking when Dhoni’s at the ground, ‘this game is not over’, or that 'he’s in control' or that somehow this is going to plan even though it might not me. He needs 20 off the last over and you sort of think or maybe he meant this. And I think that’s part of the art that he’s produced and can have that influence over a big amount of people," Stoinis added.

"And then he spoke about how to remains calm and so the fact that if he's remaining calm, he doesn't need to get calmer, he doesn't need to be better but in those situations, other people are panicking and he's just staying where he is so he's already getting that bit of advantage. That was very interesting,” he concluded.

Stoinis was previously with the Delhi Capitals, where his role was to finish games with the bat while also delivering a handful of overs in between to provide the captain with that extra bowling option. Stoinis, who was picked as Lucknow's second-choice player after captain KL Rahul, is expected to play a similar role for his new team, but this time with more responsibilities given his seniority in the side. Stoinis was signed by Lucknow for a whopping sum of Rs. 9.2 crore ahead of the mega auction.