Mark Wood Reveals Wife Sarah's Reaction After Lucknow Super Giants Pick Him For Rs 7.5 Cr

English seamer Mark Wood who entered the IPL 2022 auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore was sold for Rs 7.50 crore after a three-way battle between Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and eventual buyers, Lucknow Super Giants.

Talking to The Guardian, Wood recalled what the environment was around his house and, in particular, the reaction of his wife Sarah. “As soon as the final amount was confirmed Sarah asked what it was in pounds I might have to freeze all our accounts so it doesn’t disappear. But we’re delighted. It’s a weird experience. It feels like a computer game almost not real, like transfers on Football Manager but it’s also very real when you get signed,” he told the British outlet.

Wood further spoke about how they had planned to travel away for the weekend but with a delay in the auction, everything was pushed back by a little.

“We were about to go away for the weekend for a wedding anniversary I missed in Australia but the IPL auctioneer falling ill on stage paused everything and delayed us setting off,” Wood told The Guardian.

“Harry was meant to sleep in the car but just conked out on the sofa before my name came up. I remember Sarah shouting but also whispering Get back here now,’ as I was putting some dishes in the sink. After a quiet start to the bidding, suddenly it moved fast and the numbers went up,” he added.

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants squad

The Lucknow Super Giants will look to start their IPL campaign on a high; this will be the first-ever IPL edition the franchise take part in after being inducted to the league. The team retained KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis going into auctions and strengthened their lineup with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, and Avesh Khan among others.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.

(Image: PTI)