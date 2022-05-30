Matthew Hayden Reminisces Shane Warne During IPL 2022 Finale; 'He Was Ultimate Battler'

While speaking on the live broadcast of the IPL 2022 closing ceremony, veteran Australian batter Matthew Hayden reminisced about his former teammate and late cricketer Shane Warne. The IPL 2022 edition concluded on Sunday night, with debutants Gujarat Titans winning their maiden title, following a thumping victory over Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, adding fuel to the celebrations, Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, put up a live performance during the finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Speaking on the same, Matthew Hayden stated that if Warne was alive, he would've joined the celebrations.

Paying tribute to the former Rajasthan Royals skipper on Star Sports, Matthew Hayden said, “He would be smiling. it's been a really tough couple of months for Cricket Australia and the fans. Warnie was a big-stage player. I mean, he would've jumped up there with AR Rahman and started doing whatever he wanted. He was that sort of a bloke. He had great charisma. He was born to entertain”.

Watch AR Rahman's performance in IPL 2022 finale:

'Warnie was the ultimate battler': Matthew Hayden

“The IPL's conception in 2008... it was his dream come true. Warnie was the ultimate battler and he was just a great fighter, and a great warrior, a great friend, and an even better cricketer. The legacy that he created on this very stage... It would never be forgotten,” Hayden added. Hayden was known for sharing a great friendship and camaraderie with Warne during their stint with the national squad

Shane Warne helped Rajasthan Royals to attain IPL glory in the inaugural season

Rajasthan Royals won the title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, under the leadership of Warne. Later on, after retiring from cricket as a player, Warne was associated with RR for many years in a coaching role, before his untimely demise in March, this year. He tragically passed away due to a heart attack while on a vacation in Thailand. RR, meanwhile, paid tribute to the Aussie legend throughout the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Warne represented RR for four seasons, starting from 2008 to 2011. He played a total of 55 matches for the franchise and picked up 57 wickets, with the best figures of 4/21. He was one of the most loved Aussie cricketers in India, due to his charismatic personality.

(Image: AP/iplt20.com/BCCI)