Last Updated:

Matthew Wade Reprimanded For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach Over Angry Outburst Inside Dressing Room

Gujarat Titans batter Matthew Wade was reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Matthew Wade, Gujarat Titans

Image: iplt20/bcci


Gujarat Titans batter Matthew Wade was reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Mr. Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the IPL said in a statement.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding," it added.

While the statement did not give any reason for the breach, Wade was livid after being adjudged LBW, in what was a controversial call and attracted empathy from Virat Kohli.

Wade was sure that he under-edged a sweep shot off Glenn Maxwell and took no time in reviewing the on-field decision, which was out.

However, despite a clear deviation in the ball's trajectory before it thudded on to the pads, the UltraEdge did not detect it and the TV umpire stayed with the on-field umpire's call.

The Australian was angry while going back into the dugout and displayed his anger in the dressing room too. PTI NRB ATK ATK

READ | IPL 2022: Virat Kohli finds form as RCB steamroll GT to stay in play-off race; await DC's result
READ | IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange and Purple Cap standings after GT vs RCB
READ | IPL Playoffs: How do qualification scenarios look for RR, DC, PBKS & SRH after GT vs RCB?
READ | Matthew Wade swings bat & throws helmet in angry outburst, Kohli has talk with him; WATCH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT